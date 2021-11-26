 Here are today's keys to victory for Nebraska vs. Iowa and the HuskerOnline score predictions for this weekend.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-26 01:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Iowa at Nebraska: Keys to victory, HOL score predictions

Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline
Publisher
@Sean_Callahan
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

After winning three of the first four Heros Trophy games, Nebraska (3-8) has dropped the last six straight to Iowa (9-2).

The Hawkeyes come into Lincoln today with hopes of still getting to the Big Ten title game, but must hope for a Minnesota win over Wisconsin. As we get closer to kickoff, here are today's keys to a Husker victory over Iowa.

NU currently enters today's game as a 1.5 point underdog, but originally opened as a 4.5 point favorite before the injury to quarterback Adrian Martinez. Today's game is set for a 12:30 pm kick and it can be seen on the Big Ten Network.

KEYS TO VICTORY: Iowa at Nebraska 

KEY 1: New wrinkles on offense

Iowa has some film on quarterback Logan Smothers, but not much. This will be the first time Scott Frost has ever built an entire game plan around Smothers. NU needs to build it around his strengths and use his legs to get Iowa off-balanced.

KEY 2: Special teams

On paper, Iowa has a significant advantage in every special teams category in this game. If those metrics play out, it will be very hard for the Huskers to have a chance in this game, especially without quarterback Adrian Martinez.

KEY 3: Run fits on defense

Last week Nebraska was in a great position to make plays on Wisconsin but attacked the run fits too hard, which created huge play opportunities and several missed tackles. The Hawkeyes will attack NU very similar. Nebraska needs to play with better discipline today on defense.

KEY 4: Use the run to set up big pass play opportunities

Iowa is going to dare Logan Smothers to throw it downfield. They will load the box and force him to make quick decisions. Smothers needs to connect on a few deep shots in one-on-one coverage.

KEY 5: Senior Day emotions

This Senior class has been through a lot at Nebraska. The wins obviously aren't there, but a win over Iowa would do wonders in terms of giving this season something to hang its hat on. NU's seniors need to come out with emotion and want this win over the Hawkeyes.

EXPERT TAKE: Iowa at Nebraska 

Sean Callahan - HuskerOnline Publisher

Nebraska will cause Iowa's defense some problems early in this game with some new offensive wrinkles built around quarterback Logan Smothers. The Hawkeyes though will adjust and dominate in special teams to leave Lincoln with a 7 point victory.

Iowa 27, Nebraska 20

##############################

Robin Washut - HuskerOnline Senior Writer

As great of a storyline it would be for Nebraska to finally beat Iowa with a backup quarterback on Senior Day, I just don’t see it happening. The Huskers are so banged up on both sides of the ball, and the offense will be limited against one of the most opportunistic defenses in the country. NU ends the year with a sixth-straight loss.

Iowa 28, Nebraska 17

##############################

Jim Rose - 1110 KFAB Radio Sports Director

Big opportunity for Coach Frost and the Huskers prior to the season-ender. A new QB means fresh problems for Iowa’s defense which has grown accustomed to AM over four years. We will learn a little about Scott and how he can prepare a QB. Gonna see if Logan Smothers has the “it.” Short passes, move the pocket, run misdirection, run the ball on 1st down. Give the kid a chance to succeed. I think it’s gonna happen.

Nebraska 24, Iowa 20

##############################

Mike'l Severe - 1620 the Zone

I wish we could see this game with a fully healthy blackshirt group. It's not like Iowa has been above average on offense but tackling was an issue last week and it needs to be solid vs Tyler Goodson. Smothers has had first-team reps maybe times over the last half of the season with Martinez banged up. He knows the offense and should be fine.

Nebraska 20, Iowa 17

##############################

Andy Kendeigh - KETV Channel 7 Sports Director

Iowa is the most opportunistic defense in the in the Big Ten and the Hawkeyes have the most interceptions in the country (21). Nebraska's recipe with Logan Smothers making his first start should be run, run, run -- the issue is can they? Doubtful. Iowa's special teams are elite as well so look for the Hawkeyes win streak over Nebraska to reach seven.

Iowa 24, Nebraska 20

HuskerOnline Week 13  Score Predictions 
Week 13 Sean Callahan Robin Washut Jim Rose Mike'l Severe Andy Kendeigh 

Iowa at Neb.

27-20

Iowa

28-17

Iowa

24-20

Neb.

20-17

Neb.

24-20

Iowa

OSU at Mich.

38-34

OSU

34-31

OSU

35-31

OSU

41-34

OSU

31-17

OSU

Wisc. at Minn.

27-20

Wisc.

24-14

Wisc.

20-14

Wisc.

31-27

Wisc.

27-20

Wisc.

MSU at PSU

34-30

PSU

20-16

PSU

24-20

MSU

31-28

PSU

31-27

MSU

OSU at Okla.

27-21

OSU

51-35

OSU

42-31

OSU

38-24

OSU

31-28

OSU

BYU at USC

41-31

BYU

38-28

BYU

35-21

BYU

41-24

BYU

28-27

USC
HuskerOnline Score Prediction Standings 
Expert Picker Straight Up vs. the Spread  Cumulative Total 

Jim Rose

KFAB Radio

43-22

44-21

87

Sean Callahan

HuskerOnline

43-22

34-31

77

Robin Washut

HuskerOnline

37-28

33-32

70

Andy Kendeigh

KETV ABC-Omaha

38-27

31-34

69

Mike'l Severe

OWH Bottom Line

36-29

26-39

62
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}