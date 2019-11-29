HuskerOnline

Nebraska and Iowa will get together for the ninth time since the Huskers joined the Big Ten, as the two teams will play for the Heros Trophy. The Hawkeyes have won the last four meetings, and have a commanding 5-3 lead in the Heros Game trophy series. As things get closer to kickoff, here are today's keys to victory for Nebraska against Iowa. The Hawkeyes are currently listed as a 5.5 point favorite for today's contest in Lincoln. The 1:30 pm game can be seen on the Big Ten Network.



Iowa currently controls the Hero's Game series by a margin of 5-3. Nebraska hasn't beaten Iowa since 2014. (USA Today)

KEYS TO VICTORY: Iowa at Nebraska

KEY 1: Find a running game with the quarterback Iowa gave up over 300 rushing yards vs. Wisconsin and Illinois went for nearly 200 a week ago. This Hawkeye defense is very good, but they've shown some flaws as of late. Nebraska needs to find a running game today, and the quarterback will most likely play a big factor in that. KEY 2: Manage field position It's going to be cold. wet and windy. Whoever controls field position and makes the other team work harder for points is going to win this game. Big plays downfield are going to be at a premium. Iowa has given up just two runs longer than 20 yards and 13 passes longer than 30 yards. KEY 3: Kicking and the return game On paper, Iowa has a significant advantage in this area. They have an All-Big Ten level kicker and return man. Nebraska has to figure out a way to neutralize this part of the Hawkeyes game. KEY 4: Defensive line push In the last couple of seasons, Nebraska's defensive line has been completely dominated by the Hawkeyes upfront. How will the Huskers fare this year? They can't afford to get pushed back 3 or 4 yards like last year. KEY 5: Strike fast and first One of the most important things today for Nebraska is to strike fast and first vs. Iowa. NU needs to do something early as an offense to gain confidence and to make the crowd even more of a factor.

EXPERT TAKE: Iowa at Nebraska

Sean Callahan - HuskerOnline Publisher Can Nebraska win this game? Yes. But right now I the line of scrimmage play and weather conditions on Friday still favor Iowa. The Hawkeyes will win a game that goes down to the final possession. Iowa 27, Nebraska 20 ############################## Robin Washut - HuskerOnline Senior Writer Nebraska is going to have every bit of incentive to win this game, while for Iowa, it’s mostly about maintaining bragging rights and possibly securing a better bowl bid. The Huskers are going to have to be as physical, consistent, and efficient as they’ve been all season in order to win this. Can it happen? Absolutely. But I have to see it before I can believe it. Iowa 31, Nebraska 28 ############################## Nate Clouse - HuskerOnline Lead Recruiting Analyst This is not a game I expect Nebraska to win. However, it is one I think they can win and with so much on the line I’m picking them to do just that. I think we’ll see Scott Frost come out a few more interesting personnel packages and trick plays in his back pocket that help move the ball down the field on a good Iowa defense. It’s not going to be a great day for a sustained passing attack and I think the Blackshirts are able to slow down the Hawkeyes’ ground enough to outlast them in the end. Nebraska 27, Iowa 24 ############################## Mike'l Severe - 1620 the Zone I hope Nebraska tries to establish the run early and sticks with it throughout. If you look at Iowa's last three games they're giving up 185 yards rushing a game. On the other side, Iowa is avg just 3.1 yards a carry over the last three games. I think the key to the game lies right there. Nebraska needs 38 to 42 rushes and to finally prevent the Hawkeyes from getting well vs the Huskers. Iowa 27, Nebraska 23 ############################## Andy Kendeigh - KETV Channel 7 Sports Director Iowa's won four straight in the series and the common denominator is the Hawkeye rushing attack. In the four wins, Iowa's gained almost 1,000 yards on the ground against the Huskers, 996 to be exact for an average of 249 yards a game and 5.96 yards per carry. If Nebraska can slow down the Hawkeyes rushing attack and force Nate Stanley in obvious passing situations they will win this game. Nebraska 24, Iowa 21

HuskerOnline Week 12 Score Predictions Week 12 Sean Callahan Robin Washut Nate Clouse Mike'l Severe Andy Kendeigh Iowa at Nebraska 27-20 Iowa 31-28 Iowa 27-24 Neb. 27-23 Iowa 24-21 Neb. Ohio State at Michigan 34-20 OSU 45-21 OSU 42-28 OSU 30-23 OSU 37-24 OSU Wisconsin at Minnesota 23-17 Wisc. 23-20 Wisc. 35-30 Wisc. 31-30 Minn. 27-24 Minn. Iowa State at Kansas State 34-27 ISU 34-30 KSU 30-24 ISU 27-20 ISU 23-16 ISU Cincinnati at Memphis 38-31 Mem. 38-35 Cinn. 38-28 Mem. 26-20 Mem. 37-27 Mem. Alabama at Auburn 27-23 Aub. 34-27 Ala. 35-27 Ala. 27-24 Aub. 31-30 Aub.