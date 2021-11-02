Iowa 2023 QB JJ Kohl has positive experience on Nebraska visit
Ankeny (Iowa) Ankeny Senior High quarterback JJ Kohl was in Lincoln over the summer to participate in Nebraska's 7-on-7 tournament. He proceeded to lead his team to a last second victory over Omaha Creighton Prep to win the tournament.
He returned to Lincoln this past weekend to attend the Huskers' home game against Purdue. His mother and a teammate accompanied him on his trip.
"I have a lot of respect for their coaching staff," Kohl stated as his main reason for wanting to visit NU. "I liked their 7-on-7 Camp I attended over the summer, and I really like Mario Verduzco.
"So, I thought it was a really good game to go to. I also really just wanted to go to a game because I hadn't been to one in a while. I wanted to see their fans, the atmosphere, and all that stuff."
Kohl was asked for his impressions about his first Husker game day experience, and he replied:
"First off, I thought the fans were crazy!" Kohl said. "There were a lot of people there and it was sold out. Another thing that stood out was just a gratitude and respect of everyone, not just the coaching staff, towards me. The people were nice and it was just really cool to be a part of and to be around."
Iowa State was the first program to offer Kohl, and he has since acquired scholarship tenders from Iowa, Florida State, Missouri and Nebraska as well. The Class of 2023 signal caller has taken multiple visits to each of those campuses, except for Tallahassee.
"It's been hard to get [to Florida State] during my season, but I might try to get there for a game after my season ends," Kohl explained. So, for right now, Florida State is the only place I haven't been to.
"I wouldn't say I have a leader. I would say I am interested in all the teams that have offered me. I would say, though, I do plan on committing kind of early in the spring. After my season, I do plan to get more involved in the recruiting process and, hopefully, make my decision in the spring."
Both of Kohl's parents attended Iowa State and he grew up to 30 minutes from Ames, so that will be one factor in his decision. He has other things on his mind that are important to him as well.
"There's a couple things," the 6-foot-6, 225-pound Kohl stated. "The coaching staff will be huge for me. I want to go to a coaching staff that's going to develop me and is going to allow me to be the best quarterback I can be. Then another thing is the culture. I want to go to a place that has a good culture and where the expectations are set high. Where everyone knows what's expected of them.
"Another thing, too, is that I want to go to a place where I am wanted. I don't just want to go somewhere to add to the depth chart; I want to go where I am wanted. Where people think I would have the chance to do something really special."
While in Lincoln, Kohl interacted with several members of the Cornhusker coaching staff.
"I actually got to know quite a few of them," Kohl said. "I think I interacted the most with Verduzco and I really like him. I like his vibe. He's a very cool and chill guy. I also got to interact with Coach (Scott) Frost a little bit.
"Those were just two of them, but I got to talk to quite a few coaches. It was actually Coach (Erik) Chinander who offered me. We were at midfield during the pregame and he walked up to all the recruits he was going to offer. One of my good friends who lives 30 minutes from me, Jamison Patton, also got offered as a safety. So, for both of us to walk away with a Nebraska offer was pretty cool!"
Kohl's Ankeny Senior High team has reached the quarterfinals of the state playoffs.
"I think what I do well is that I'm very accurate," Kohl said. "I think that has been known about me for a while, that I am very accurate and I have a very strong arm. I'm very smart, too, and I can see things compared to some other guys. Being 6-6, I can see over the linemen and see the things the smaller guys just aren't able to see."
Kohl also plays basketball for his high school.