Iowa 2023 QB JJ Kohl has positive experience on Nebraska visit

Ankeny (Iowa) Ankeny Senior High quarterback JJ Kohl was in Lincoln over the summer to participate in Nebraska's 7-on-7 tournament. He proceeded to lead his team to a last second victory over Omaha Creighton Prep to win the tournament.

He returned to Lincoln this past weekend to attend the Huskers' home game against Purdue. His mother and a teammate accompanied him on his trip.

"I have a lot of respect for their coaching staff," Kohl stated as his main reason for wanting to visit NU. "I liked their 7-on-7 Camp I attended over the summer, and I really like Mario Verduzco.

"So, I thought it was a really good game to go to. I also really just wanted to go to a game because I hadn't been to one in a while. I wanted to see their fans, the atmosphere, and all that stuff."

Kohl was asked for his impressions about his first Husker game day experience, and he replied:

"First off, I thought the fans were crazy!" Kohl said. "There were a lot of people there and it was sold out. Another thing that stood out was just a gratitude and respect of everyone, not just the coaching staff, towards me. The people were nice and it was just really cool to be a part of and to be around."

Iowa State was the first program to offer Kohl, and he has since acquired scholarship tenders from Iowa, Florida State, Missouri and Nebraska as well. The Class of 2023 signal caller has taken multiple visits to each of those campuses, except for Tallahassee.

"It's been hard to get [to Florida State] during my season, but I might try to get there for a game after my season ends," Kohl explained. So, for right now, Florida State is the only place I haven't been to.

"I wouldn't say I have a leader. I would say I am interested in all the teams that have offered me. I would say, though, I do plan on committing kind of early in the spring. After my season, I do plan to get more involved in the recruiting process and, hopefully, make my decision in the spring."