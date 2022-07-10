Introducing rising Collins Hill (Ga.) defensive back Syr Hunter
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
It’s been a busy week for Nebraska as we have been all over the Huskers’ run of three commitments over a four-day span from Saturday to Tuesday.
And we detailed names that have been hanging in the air for a while over the past few months who elected to commit elsewhere on Thursday and Friday.
Today, though, we want to introduce a new name in this space who we could see more and more over the coming year or two: Collins Hill (Ga.) defensive back Syr Hunter.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news