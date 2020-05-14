After another wild offseason of reshaping the look of the entire roster, Nebraska's 2020-21 group looks to be officially in place heading into the eventual start of the season. Here is a full breakdown of the Huskers' scholarship distribution chart as well as what head coach Fred Hoiberg and his staff think each player will bring to the table going forward...

Head coach Fred Hoiberg brought in six new players this offseason, including one graduate transfer, three traditional transfers, two junior college transfers, and one true freshman. (Associated Press)

MEET THE HUSKERS

Teddy Allen, SG/SF, RJr.

HT/WT: 6-5, 200 2019-20: Western Nebraska Community College NOTABLE: Averaged 31.4 points per game while shooting roughly 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3-point range, and 90 percent from the free-throw line at WNCC. HOIBERG: "Teddy is a tremendous addition to our roster. He is a big, physical wing who rebounds his position very well. Offensively, he is an efficient player who possesses an elite ability to score the basketball in a variety of ways. Teddy brings high-major college experience and NCAA Tournament experience during his time at West Virginia. His ability to play multiple positions in our lineup will give us an opportunity to take advantage of his unique and versatile skillset."

Eduardo Andre, C, Fr.

HT/WT: 6-10, 220 2019-20: Chandler (Ariz.) Compass Prep NOTABLE: Averaged 12 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 blocks per game on a Compass Prep team that featured nine Division I players. ANDRE: “They told me I could come in and have a big impact right away just with my size and being versatile. I feel like I can help the team a lot. They don’t really have a big-time presence inside, and I feel like I can bring that. And with them having a lot of older guys, I feel like I can learn a lot from them about Big Ten basketball.”

Akol Arop, PF, So.

HT/WT: 6-6, 190 2019-20: True freshman at Nebraska NOTABLE: Appeared in 21 contests, averaging 1.0 point and 1.3 rebounds in 5.3 minutes per game. Played at least 20 minutes in NU's final three games. HOIBERG: "I've been really happy with how Akol has continued to get better. The thing that I try to talk about with any of our guys that are out of the rotation is, 'always keep yourself ready' and 'you never know when your name is going to be called.' ... Just continue to work in practice. Akol's done a great job with that and he's really grown as a player."

Dalano Banton, PG/SG, RSo.

HT/WT: 6-8, 195 2019-20: Sit-out transfer from Western Kentucky NOTABLE: Played 31 games at Western Kentucky as a true freshman in 2018-19, averaging 3.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Nearly posted a triple-double at Wisconsin with 13 points, 10 rebounds, and eight rebounds. ASSISTANT COACH MATT ABDELMASSIH: "I’ve been around a lot of NBA players, and he’s certainly in the equation of someone that has a chance to be a really special basketball player for us. When you have that size and the ability he has to handle the ball, the vision, the IQ – it’s special.”

Kobe King, SG, RJr.

HT/WT: 6-4, 205 2019-20: Wisconsin (midyear transfer) NOTABLE: Played in 63 career games, including 20 starts at Wisconsin. Averaged 10.0 points through 19 games in 2019-20, including scoring a team-high 12.6 ppg in Big Ten play. He will apply for an immediate eligibility waiver for this season. HOIBERG: "He is a tough, versatile guard who can score in a variety of ways and is a very good finisher at the rim. Kobe is a hard-nosed defender and can guard multiple positions. He knows how to win and what it takes to be successful in the Big Ten Conference. Kobe has a great work ethic and will continue to enhance his overall game. We are confident that he will thrive in our system."

Trevor Lakes, SF/PF, Sr.

HT/WT: 6-7, 230 2019-20: University of Indianapolis NOTABLE: Scored nearly 1,000 points and made 235 3-pointers in three seasons at UIndy. Has shot 41 percent from 3-point range for his career. Will redshirt the 2020-21 season. HOIBERG: "He is an elite shooter with size and a high basketball IQ, and his skillset and understanding of the game will allow us to be creative in how we can maximize his abilities in our system. Trevor is a proven scorer who brings experience and a competitive spirit that will push everyone in our gym to play at a higher level.”

Lat Mayan, PF, Jr.

HT/WT: 6-9, 205 2019-20: Chipola (Fla.) College NOTABLE: Committed to TCU out of high school and spent two seasons with the Horned Frogs, redshirting his first year. Averaged 11.8 points per game on 47 percent shooting along with 8.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game last season at Chipola while hitting 38 percent from 3-point range and 81.5 percent from the foul line. HOIBERG: "He is a high-motor player who provides us with an immediate presence on the glass. He battled injuries in his two years at TCU, but he showed that he can play at a high level when healthy. His skill set is tailor-made for how we want to play, as he is a 6-foot-9 forward who can crash the glass and spread the floor with his ability to hit 3-point shots. He plays extremely hard and his experience will help our younger players."

Trey McGowens, PG/SG, Jr.

HT/WT: 6-4, 190 2019-20: Pittsburgh NOTABLE: Started 64 of 66 games at Pittsburgh over the last two seasons, totaling 764 points, 213 rebounds, 173 assists, and 127 steals. Was rated the No. 2 backcourt transfer of 2020 by Rivals.com. He will apply for an immediate eligibility waiver for this season. HOIBERG: "Trey was a two-year starter in the ACC who understands what it takes to compete and flourish at this level. Offensively, he has the ability to score from a variety of spots and has the court vision to handle either backcourt spot in our system. He is a dynamic player who uses his athleticism to make an impact on both ends of the court. Trey is a high-character kid who will make an immediate impact to our program."

Yvan Ouedraogo, C, So.

HT/WT: 6-9, 260 2019-20: True freshman at Nebraska NOTABLE: Playing in all 32 games last season, including 30 starts. Averaged 5.7 points and a team-high 6.3 rebounds in 21.4 minutes per game. Set NU freshman records for single-season rebounds (203), single-game rebounds (19 vs. Northwestern), and single-season double-doubles (3, tied). HOIBERG: "The biggest thing I've noticed with Yvan is that his confidence is growing. He's doing a great job of getting in here, getting a lot of extra work in. He watches his clips individually with me after every game. The thing that he's doing a much better job of is gathering himself and going up on balance and finishing at a much higher clip. You can see the growth in him."

Shamiel Stevenson, SF/PF, RJr.

HT/WT: 6-6, 245 2019-20: Sit-out transfer from Nevada/Pittsburgh NOTABLE: Played two-and-a-half seasons at Pittsburgh before transferring midyear to Nevada in 2018-19. Started 13 of 32 appearances as a true freshman at Pitt but played in just four games as a sophomore before transferring to Nevada. Averaged 8.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game as a freshman while shooting 50.5 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from behind the arc. HOIBERG: “He brings a lot of versatility and physicality to our roster. With his size, strength, and wingspan, Shamiel fits in perfectly in our system with his ability to play several positions. He also possesses the toughness and maturity needed to play in the Big Ten.”

Thorir Thorbjarnarson, SG/SF, Sr.

HT/WT: 6-6, 206 2019-20: Junior at Nebraska NOTABLE: Was one of the most improved players in the Big Ten, going from seeing minimal minutes off the bench as a freshman and sophomore to playing all 32 games with 24 starts as a junior. Averaged 8.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game, shooting 46 percent from the field and a team-high 37.2 percent from 3-point range. HOIBERG: “He's got a great understanding of the game. I could sense that, even when we did our little 2-on-2, 3-on-3 workouts in the spring. And that's what this offense is all about: it's reading and reacting. And guys like Thor will get baskets because of his ability to cut."

Derrick Walker, C, RJr.

HT/WT: 6-8, 235 2019-20: Sit-out transfer from Tennessee NOTABLE: Played 30 games as a sophomore for a Tennessee team that reached the Sweet 16 in 2018-19. Also played in 34 of UT's 35 games as a true freshman during an SEC title run. Only averaged 0.8 points and 1.1 rebounds in just over five minutes per contest as a sophomore. HOIBERG: “Derrick is a physical player who gives us skill and versatility in the post. He has played in big games over the last two years (at Tennessee), and his experience will be an asset for us with so many newcomers on the roster.”

Kobe Webster, PG/SG, Sr.