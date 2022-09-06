A new narrative-driven podcast is coming to Inside Nebraska.

Staff writer Geoff Exstrom will be taking you behind the scenes of Nebraska athletics, providing in-depth stories on Husker football, volleyball, basketball and other sports in the new show “Huskers Unheard”



The Nebraska sports realm is a saturated market, with publications far and wide scrambling to cover the one of many Nebraska athletic teams whether that be the roller coaster of a ride that is football, the mystery of men's basketball, a juggernaut in volleyball or the rising star in women's basketball. Everyone wants a piece, including us here at Inside Nebraska.



With that in mind, that's why we view this podcast as a stepping stone in modernizing the Nebraska media market, attacking in-depth stories that bring new perspective and insight to untold stories surrounding Nebraska athletics.



From an athlete's journey to the Cornhusker state from historical events, no stones will be left unturned for a podcast that looks to branch out and push the boundaries of media storytelling.



And it's already here.



Episode 1 of Huskers Unheard is an inside look at the Big Ten Volleyball Media Days: a landmark event for the exploding sport of college volleyball that took place at the Big Ten Network Studios in downtown Chicago. Geoff spoke with several people for the story, including an exclusive conversation with Grace McNamara, the Big Ten’s senior director of volleyball administration, plus Nebraska’s John Cook, Kenzie Knuckles and Madi Kubik to get in-depth details on how the inaugural volleyball media days were created, reaction to the momentous showcase and where the event can go from here.

This is only the start and we hope you join us as we explore the unheard stories of Nebraska sports.



You can watch the show on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel and listen to the show by following these links to either Apple Podcasts or Spotify.