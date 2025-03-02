Intel: Elite 2027 EDGE Zane Rowe has Nebraska ties, planning visit

2027 Denton (Tex.) Guyer four-star defensive end Zane Rowe backed off a very early pledge to Oklahoma in January and plans to take his time with his recruitment, now holding over 30 offers from across the country.
Final score, game recap, video highlights, discussion as Nebraska baseball blows 5-0 lead to second-ranked LSU.
Nebraska lost to Minnesota on Saturday, putting its NCAA Tournament hopes on life support.
Three quick thoughts on Nebraska's loss to Minnesota at home.
Early look at the double-digit official visitors in the 2026 cycle expected at Nebraska in June
Rivals national analyst John Garcia Jr. has three predictions including a potential future Husker decommitment.
