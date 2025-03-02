Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Mar 2, 2025
Intel: Elite 2027 EDGE Zane Rowe has Nebraska ties, planning visit
circle avatar
Tim Verghese  •  InsideNebraska
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@TimVerghese

2027 Denton (Tex.) Guyer four-star defensive end Zane Rowe backed off a very early pledge to Oklahoma in January and plans to take his time with his recruitment, now holding over 30 offers from across the country.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In