Instant Takes: Wisconsin: 35, Nebraska: 28

Here are three instant takes from Nebraska coming up short against Wisconsin 35-28.

Tight end Austin Allen missed a pass as it was broken up in the endzone (AP Photos)

Nebraska's offense was never the aggressor

After Wisconsin's Stephan Bracey ran back the opening kickoff 91-yards to the house, Nebraska was playing catchup the entire game. The Huskers responded with a touchdown in five plays to tie it up 7-7. Quarterback Adrian Martinez connected twice with wide receiver Samori Toure for a total of 69 yards on the drive. Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen broke loose for a 71-yard touchdown toward the end of the first half. Nebraska attempted to strike back after getting into the red zone and being unable to score on 4th-and-1 as Martinez couldn't connect with tight end Austin Allen in the endzone. Nebraska's defense forced a three-and-out that ended with a short field that the offense took advantage of as Toure catch a 4-yard touchdown pass and tied it up 14-14. The Huskers found ways to catch up and tied it up, even later in the fourth quarter. But couldn't get over the hump of leading. Even when they had the opportunity as the time ticked down.



Three botched plays, three touchdowns

Nebraska's offense let Braelon Allen, a freshman stud, cut loose on two plays and the 17-year-old turned both big mistakes into points. In the fourth quarter, safety Myles Farmer missed an open-field tackle and Allen ran it in for a 53-yard touchdown. Allen finished with 22 carries and 228 yards. Take out those two touchdown runs and he would have had 94 yards. The other big play that changed the game was the 91-yard kickoff return by Bracey. Frost and Co. continually say Nebraska is just a few plays away from turning the corner and winning. Take away those three plays that gave up a total of 21 points, this game could have looked very different. Plus, the Huskers left points on the board as they were in the red zone and couldn't convert. Despite all this, Nebraska had the opportunity to win in the final seconds and still came up short.

Huskers offensive line killed the momentum on the last drive