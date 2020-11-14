Instant takes: Penn State vs. Nebraska
Here are some quick takes and reactions following Nebraska's 30-23 win over Penn State on Saturday.
Everybody needed this one from the team to the people of this state
I don't care how dicey this game got down the stretch. Wins over a team like Penn State don't come easy, especially for Nebraska. They haven't beaten a program of this caliber in a number of years.
This was a PSU team that had top-10 level talent, and the Huskers jumped on them early and hung on.
Everybody needed this one. Scott Frost, his team and the people of this state.
Now you get a chance next week to level the deck against Illinois - arguably the worst team in the Big Ten.
McCaffrey gave this offense more consistency
Penn State's defensive line made things awfully tough for Luke McCaffrey at times. They got the best of the Huskers offensive line, but most importantly he made plays when he had to.
McCaffrey gave this offense more rhythm and tempo. Things just seemed to work better with him under center.
You feel for Adrian Martinez, but he's gotten plenty of chances over the last few seasons.
Today appeared to be a changing of the guard, as McCaffrey looks to be the guy going forward.
Chinander deserves the game ball
Husker fans have been hard on Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, but he deserves a lot of credit today.
His group forced two turnovers that led to 10 points, he held Penn State to two first-half field goals and stopped them twice on four downs inside the 10-yard line.
Chinander, if anyone deserves the game ball today. His guys battled, and when they needed stops at the end, they dug in.
Even with the loss of four players currently on NFL rosters, this Husker defense is better in 2020. They are better schemed and more physical on the front seven.