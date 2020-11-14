Here are some quick takes and reactions following Nebraska's 30-23 win over Penn State on Saturday.

Everybody needed this one from the team to the people of this state

I don't care how dicey this game got down the stretch. Wins over a team like Penn State don't come easy, especially for Nebraska. They haven't beaten a program of this caliber in a number of years. This was a PSU team that had top-10 level talent, and the Huskers jumped on them early and hung on. Everybody needed this one. Scott Frost, his team and the people of this state. Now you get a chance next week to level the deck against Illinois - arguably the worst team in the Big Ten.

McCaffrey gave this offense more consistency

Penn State's defensive line made things awfully tough for Luke McCaffrey at times. They got the best of the Huskers offensive line, but most importantly he made plays when he had to. McCaffrey gave this offense more rhythm and tempo. Things just seemed to work better with him under center. You feel for Adrian Martinez, but he's gotten plenty of chances over the last few seasons. Today appeared to be a changing of the guard, as McCaffrey looks to be the guy going forward.

Chinander deserves the game ball