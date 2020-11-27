IOWA CITY, Iowa - Here are some instant takes and reactions following Nebraska's 26-20 loss to Iowa on Friday.

Going into Friday, my honest expectations where Nebraska would play Iowa close, but the little things would once again cost them.

This was a very winnable game for NU, as we haven't seen QB play this limited at Iowa since 2014.

The Huskers had a very good plan defensively. They slowed down the Hawkeye's run game enough and forced them to throw a lot more than they normally do.

However, the little things once again cost Nebraska in their 26-20 loss. A holding call on Bryce Benhart took away a Adrian Martinez run inside the 15-yard line.

Center Cameron Jurgens was once again firing first-half snaps past his quarterback. Iowa also dominated special teams play and the killer came on a muffed punt by Cam Taylor-Britt after the defense forced a three-and-out.

Then finally, NU got the ball back with a chance to win the game and Iowa forced a fumble on Martinez.

The bottom line is you aren't going to win a Big Ten football game on the road against a quality opponent if little things like this keep happening. There was a lot of good that came out of Friday's game, but the bad is hard to look past.