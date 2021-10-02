Instant takes: Nebraska 56, Northwestern 7

Here are some instant takes and observations from Nebraska's dominating performance over Northwestern in a 56-7 victory.

Husker nation asked for big plays and Nebraska delivered.

On the first play of the game, quarterback Adrian Martinez launched the ball deep to a waiting Samori Toure who came back and catch the ball for a 70-yard gain. Toure was drug down at the five-yard line. Martinez punched it in two plays later, 7-0 Huskers.

Head coach Scott Frost chose to set the tone with an aggressive first play and he did not let up with the play calls.

Running back Jaquez Yant powered to a 64-yard gain to the Northwestern four-yard line. Yet again, Martinez rushed for a one-yard touchdown two plays later and NU went up two touchdowns with nine minutes left in the first quarter.

Yant's 64-yard rush and Toure's 70-yard catch gave Nebraska eight plays of over 50 yards this season, the Huskers most since 2014.

In the remaining of the first half, Martinez had a 25-yard rushing touchdown. He delivered a 28-yard strike to Omar Manning to begin to second quarter.

Wide receiver Levi Falck had an 18-yard reception and running back Rahmir Johnson had a 23-yard rush on the same drive. Johnson had a nine-yard touchdown to finish the drive 35-7.

While the play call didn’t pan out, Frost continued to be aggressive and went for it on 4th-and-5 but the pass fell incomplete to wide receiver Brody Belt.

That was the only time Nebraska didn't score on an offensive possession in the first half.

After halftime, the Huskers set a message with an 83-yard pass to Zavier Betts for a touchdown to go up 41-7.

In Nebraska's last drive before putting in the second string, Martinez connected with Toure for a 38-yard touchdown, boosting NU to a 49-7 lead.

Frost was aggressive all game long. The Huskers' offense could have let up while they led 41-7 in the third quarter, but the first team used the final drive to put an exclamation point on their near-perfect performance.