Instant takes: Nebraska 52, Fordham 7

Here are some instant takes and reactions following Nebraska's 52-7 victory over Fordham, their first win of the season.

Nebraska has created some momentum before Buffalo travels to Lincoln next Saturday. The Bulls defeated Wagner, an FCS college in Staten Island, N.Y., 69-7 in its first game of the season. In 2020, Buffalo finished 6-1 in the Mid-American Conference (MAC).

Buffalo is a solid team and will take advantage of Nebraska’s mistakes if they are not careful to eliminate them. And don’t get me started on the team waiting for the Huskers in Norman the following week.

Having 631 yards and 52 points against Fordham is a great way for Nebraska to gain confidence in its offense after a rough game against Illinois where the Huskers struggled to get any rhythm.

However, there were still mistakes that can’t happen if NU wants to be successful in the Big Ten.

On the first drive, quarterback Adrian Martinez and running back Gabe Ervin Jr. fumbled a handoff exchange losing 10 yards on the play. Martinez made up the extra yardage with a 19-yard run but that could have been a positive 19 yards instead of nine past the line of scrimmage.

While NU made progress on offense, there is still a lot of improvement to be made. But seeing how the offense can run outside of practice will give Nebraska’s athletes confidence that what they’re doing can work when executed correctly.