Instant takes: Nebraska 28, Buffalo 3

Here are some instant takes from Nebraska's slow-start 28-3 victory over Buffalo to advance to 2-1 on the season.

Similar to last season, Nebraska’s quarterback is still its most productive runner. Adrian Martinez had 110 yards on six attempts in the first half.

In the second quarter, Martinez had a 71-yard scramble to the second-yard line that running back Gabe Ervin Jr. converted into Nebraska’s first touchdown on the next play. Martinez also had seven, eight, nine and 13-yard scrambles in the first half.

Martinez finished with 112 rushing yards on nine attempts. He became the fifth player in Big Ten history to have 6,000 career passing yards and 2,000 rushing yards. Former Husker Taylor Martinez is also a part of that club.

As for the running backs, the trio of Ervin, Markese Stepp and Sevion Morrison had 33 yards on 16 attempts in the first half. The longest rush from this group was by Stepp for seven yards.

It’s hard for Nebraska to commit to the run game when they can’t get much production out of their backs.

The running backs finished with 106 yards on 31 attempts. Ervin had a position-high 21 yard run in the third quarter and 56 yards on 10 attempts for the game. Morrison had eight carries for 24 yards and Stepp added nine carries for 17 yards.

Rahmir Johnson entered the game with two minutes remaining and had four attempts for nine yards.