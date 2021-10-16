Instant Takes: Minnesota 30, Nebraska 23

Nebraska’s entire team started flatfooted.

The Huskers began with the ball and jogged off the field shaking their heads after three plays: a tackle for loss and two incomplete passes.

Its defense allowed a 61-yard, five-minute touchdown drive as the Golden Gophers had their way and Nebraska merely reacted to each play. Minnesota’s quarterback Tanner Morgan was relaxed in the pocket as his passing and the team’s running game were both clicking.

After the Golden Gophers went up 7-0 in the first quarter, Nebraska had two plays over 20 yards, a pass to tight end Austin Allen and an option pitch to running back Rahmir Johnson. However, the drive was shut down as Martinez was sacked for an eight-yard loss. Kicker Connor Culp sailed in a 50-yard field goal, 7-3 Minnesota.

Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt shifted the momentum slightly as he blew past the Golden Gophers’ offensive line for a tackle for a loss of 12 yards, forcing a 2rd-and-19 situation. Minnesota couldn’t convert and missed a 50-yard field goal attempt.

The Huskers crept down the field with a 27-yard gain on a reverse with Zavier Betts and a 20-yard pass to Allen for a touchdown but Culp missed the PAT, 14-9 Minnesota.

Under Frost, Nebraska has not been good at playing catchup, which is what they were doing during the entire first half. A major key for the Huskers for every single game is to start hot and strike early on both offense and defense. They did neither against Minnesota.

Nebraska’s defense, who has been playing lights out this season, looked the worst it had all season. They gave up 247 yards and allowed Morgan to have his best half of the season by going 14-of-15 for 171 passing yards.

Luckily for the Huskers, they made half-time adjustments and came out swinging on defense and inspired more production from the offense but it wasn't enough.