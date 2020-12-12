Here are some instant takes and reactions following Nebraska's 24-17 loss to Minnesota on Saturday.

The Illinois loss earlier this season was bad, but in my opinion, this one is much worse.

Minnesota came into Lincoln with just over 50 players dressed and 33 scholarship players out with COVID-19. They had not played a football game since Nov. 20.

Everything about this game should've set up for the Huskers. However, just like the Illinois game, the opening play was a disaster fumble that turned into a 9-yard loss. Almost everything felt hard from that point on.

The offense struggled to find any type of rhythm. Adrian Martinez was off missing wide-open receivers. The run game felt clunky. The defense didn't force their first true three-and-out until the fourth quarter.

There are no excuses for this one. This is a bad loss, and it's very disappointing NU didn't come out ready to play after a promising performance at Purdue a week ago.