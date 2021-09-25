Instant takes: Michigan State 23, Nebraska 20

Here are some instant takes from Nebraska's 23-20 overtime loss to No. 20 Michigan State:

The Huskers’ offensive line is the biggest weakness of this team hands down.

Nebraska’s defense did everything they could to give the Huskers an early lead in the first quarter. But the offensive lines penalties and inability to protect quarterback Adrian Martinez spoiled each drive.

Safety Marquel Dismuke intercepted Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne in the first drive of the game, giving Thorne his first interception of the season.

Martinez was sacked on his first play of the game. Running back Rahmir Johnson rushed for no gain and then Martinez was forced out of the pocket on third down and took a big shot by MSU’s defense leaving him laying on the field.

NU linebacker JoJo Domann had a 5-yard tackle for loss on 4th-and-1 for a turnover on downs.

Backup quarterback Logan Smothers took over at the helm with Martinez injured in the locker room. Johnson had a huge 15-yard rush but the drive was killed by back-to-back false starts by right guard Matt Sichterman and center Cam Jurgens.

After the Huskers' defense forced a three-and-out, Martinez had a 10-yard pass to Samori Toure for a first down but was sacked on 3rd-and-8.

That ended the first quarter but not the mistakes of the offensive line.

Michigan State's defense had four sacks and five tackles for a loss of 19 yards in the first half.

In the first half, Martinez had 49 scramble yards of rushing on nine attempts, including a 45 yard run in the second quarter. It seemed like he was either pressured or forced out of the pocket on every single play.

Nebraska scored one touchdown in the first half. It was the first drive the offensive line didn't have a penalty or give up a sack.

Martinez was forced to scramble once and threw a 17-yard dime to wide receiver Zavier Betts. Other than that, the line basically did their job and it resulted in a touchdown.

The line didn't have a penalty in the second half but gave up three more sacks and six more tackles for loss.

Nebraska's offensive line has to get better. Every single game, they've had a terrible amount of false starts and given up too many quarterback pressures.

Head coach Scott Frost looked perplexed on the sideline at how these mistakes happen over and over again. I'm sure a lot of people can relate to that feeling.