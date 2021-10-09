Instant Takes: Michigan 32, Nebraska 29
Here are some instant takes from Nebraska's crushing loss to No. 9 Michigan 32-29.
Second-half domination
After going through the motions in the first half, Nebraska's offense exploded in the third quarter with three touchdowns, including a 46-yard touchdown pass to tight end Austin Allen on the opening drive.
Nebraska set the tone when they scored on the first drive in roughly two and a half minutes. Its defense backed the offense up by forcing a three-and-out to give the offense the ball back.
The Huskers came back from a 13-0 deficit to lead Michigan 22-19 entering the fourth quarter.
They did that by passing.
During the first half, Nebraska tried endlessly to run the ball up the middle with very little luck. They ended the half with 39 rushing yards and 94 passing yards. In the second half, the Huskers had five pass plays above 20 yards.
Nebraska ended with 291 passing yards and 140 rushing yards.
The officials changed the game
Because of multiple official reviews, the second quarter didn’t have any game flow which hurt both teams.
Toward the middle of the second quarter, Michigan went on a three-minute drive that had three reviewed and overturned calls. Both Nebraska and the Wolverines had to call timeouts in order to force the officials to review the calls.
During that drive, Michigan challenged the ball placement on what was called short on a third-and-one play. They won the challenge and earned a first down. On the next play, Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara had a 48-yard pass to wide receiver Mike Sainristil.
While the Wolverines were in the red zone, they had two touchdowns called back. Running back Hassan Haskins was ruled short of the goal line upon further review.
On the next play, Haskins took a handoff from McNamara under shotgun and ran into the endzone. After further review, McNamara’s knee was down forcing fourth-and-goal and a field goal.
During this time, Nebraska’s offense sat on the sideline for roughly 30 minutes.
Martinez was drilled on his first play back on the field while throwing. It was called a fumble but after another review, the third in four plays, it was ruled an incomplete pass.
Having four official reviews in a matter of seven plays slowed down the game flow tremendously. When Nebraska was allowed time to get momentum, they scored a touchdown on three of their four drives in the third quarter.
Nebraska's defense could keep them in any game
The Husker's defense was good enough to stick with No. 9 Michigan and every single team Nebraska has played this season.
Safety Deontai Williams had a big interception in the third quarter which the offense capitalized on with a 13-yard pass to Levi Falck for a touchdown.
Michigan was the Blackshirt's biggest test this season and the 80 plays they spent on the field were starting to show towards the end. But, the crowd energized them with a "Go Big Red" chant.
After said chant with three and a half minutes to go, Michigan had a false start on the Nebraska eight-yard line forcing 3rd-and-11 and a Wolverine field goal to tie the game, 29-29 with three minutes remaining.
After Martinez fumbled the ball on the third play of the drive, Michigan took over at Nebraska's 18 yard-line and the Blackshirts went to work. On third down, Luke Reimer brought down quarterback JJ McCarthy for a loss of seven yards.
Michigan kicked a field goal for a 32-29 lead with 1:24 remaining, give Nebraska's offense one final chance to win by scoring a touchdown. And again, the Husker's offense came up short as a pass to Samori Toure fell to the ground dead on 4th-and-10.
Another opportunity squandered away.