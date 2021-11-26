Instant Takes: Iowa: 28, Nebraska: 21

Here are three instant takes from Nebraska's 28-21 loss to Iowa, finishing the season 3-9 in Scott Frost's fourth season.

Quarterback Logan Smothers got his first start for Nebraska and gave Husker Nation a promising glimpse into the future. With more experience and a stronger offensive line in front of him, Smothers could handle the start role well.

Nebraska’s offense looked different with Smothers under center rather than quarterback Adrian Martinez, who had shoulder surgery on Wednesday. While Martinez can use his legs, he hasn’t been running as much this season, outside of scrambles, likely due to injuries.

Smothers, who is from Muscle Shoals, Ala., made a statement when he charged Nebraska down the field using his legs and a 28-yard pass to receiver Samori Toure. He ran into the endzone, scoring the first points of the game.

Smothers ran the ball seven times on Nebraska’s second touchdown drive of the game. He kept the ball, accelerated to show off his speed and gained 24 yards to get the Huskers into the red zone.

Yant took the handoff and launched over the trenches into the endzone to cap off Nebraska’s 13-play 75-yard and over six-minute drive.

Smothers is fast and can take a hit. He took a lot of big hits during the first quarter and popped right back up.

With an explosive, healthy quarterback, Nebraska's offense opened up with the threat of Smothers' legs. Once the offense got going, it ran smooth. But struggled to pick up momentum at times.

But when Smothers was under pressure, he made poor decisions resulting in a fumble and a safety due to intentional grounding in the endzone. Smothers threw a crushing interception, costing Nebraska a chance at winning.

These decisions in high-pressure situations were likely due to inexperience but still not excusable.

Smothers went 16-of-22 in his first start and had 64 yards on the ground with 24 carries.

The offense as a whole had 199 passing yards and 129 rushing yards.