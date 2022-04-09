Instant takes from Nebraska Red-White Spring game

Here are four instant takes from the Huskers' spring game:

Nebraska hosted its annual Red-White spring game in Memorial Stadium as the defense defeated the offense 43-39.

To no surprise, Texas quarterback transfer Casey Thompson led Nebraska's first drive with the first team. Thompson went 3-for-4 for 31 passing yards and had three rushing attempts for a total loss of 11 yards.

All three of Thompson's completions were 10 or 11 yard passes, showing off his accuracy in medium-range passes.

Logan Smothers led the first drive with the second team and then he and Chubba Purdy switched off. Smothers went 5-for-14 for 46 yards and had negative six rushing yards.

Purdy showed a little bit of his speed as he had a six-yard rush. The Florida State transfer went 5-for-10 for 63 passing yards.

It seems Smothers and Purdy will be battling for the backup position.

The Huskers' offensive line allowed a lot of pressure on their quarterbacks, making it difficult to know just what the quarterbacks could do. But each quarterback showed glimpses of their talents.

Thompson showed some leadership after quarterback Jarrett Synek juked his way into the endzone for a touchdown to start the fourth quarter. Thompson was the first guy to greet him as he ran to the sideline.