Five-star QB Dylan Raiola, a Nebraska football legacy ranked as the No. 1 overall player in the Class of 2024, has decommitted from Ohio State and reopened his recruitment.

Raiola is the son of Nebraska Hall of Fame OL Dominic Raiola and is the nephew of current Huskers OL coach Donovan Raiola.

Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter and Greg Smith react to the shocking decision and break down how it impacts the Huskers.

