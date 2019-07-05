Here is some instant analysis on Omaha Burke wide receiver Xavier Watts' decision to pick Notre Dame over Nebraska on Friday.

The timing wasn't good for Nebraska

When I saw the news leak out on Friday morning that Omaha Burke wide receiver Xavier Watts was making his announcement at 3 pm, my initial thought was this probably isn't good news for Nebraska. Watts is fresh off his official visit to South Bend, and the Irish already have two other wide receivers on their 2020 commit list. I'm sure they shot him straight and said numbers are going to be an issue here, and your spot won't be here forever. This is smart recruiting by Brian Kelly. The longer they let things go with Watts, the more opportunities it was going to allow the Huskers to keep recruiting him and get him on campus. I still am a little surprised about the timeline though, as I always got the impression he was going to take an official visit to Nebraska and even Michigan before making a final decision.

Notre Dame has now beat Nebraska five times since 1990 for in-state players

By picking Notre Dame, Watts joins a pretty exclusive group of top in-state players that have picked the Irish over the Huskers. Watts joins Elkhorn's Trevor Robinson (2008), Lincoln Southeast's Ty Goode (1994) and Omaha Creighton Prep's Junior Bryant (1990) and Tim Ridder (1995) as Nebraskans offered by the Big Red, but picked Notre Dame instead. The Irish also have a pretty strong Nebraska connection on their current coaching staff. Former Husker recruiting staffer Aaryn Kearney is Notre Dame's Director of Recruiting. He's a Nebraska native that worked with Bill Callahan and Bo Pelini. His early knowledge of the state of Nebraska helped the Irish get in the door right away with Watts.

This is not over