Inside Nebraska's Championship Week staff picks ATS

Nebraska football will not take the field for several more weeks. But that doesn't mean we can't get in on the action this weekend. As we await to hear the Huskers' bowl game destination, opponent and date, the Inside Nebraska crew – publisher Zack Carpenter, staff writer Steve Marik, recruiting analyst Tim Verghese and digital producer Jansen Coburn – dishes out predictions with our staff picks against the spread for college football's Championship Week.

Oregon-Penn State: Big Ten Championship Game Score Predictions

Spread: ORE -3.5 Total: 50.5 >> Spread and total per BetMGM as of 12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6 ********** ZACK: Oregon 27, Penn State 24 STEVE: Oregon 34, Penn State 31 TIM: Oregon 24, Penn State 16 JANSEN: Oregon 28, Penn State 21

College Football Championship Week

CFB Championship Week Games *AP Top 25 rankings **Spreads as of 12 p.m. on Wednesday Matchup* Spread** C-USA: Western Kentucky (8-4) @ Jacksonville State – Friday JSU -3.5 Mountain West: 19 UNLV (10-2) @ 10 Boise State (11-1) – Friday BSU -4 AAC: Tulane (9-3) @ 24 Army (10-1) – Friday TULN -5.5 Big 12: 16 Iowa State (10-2) vs. 12 Arizona State (10-2) in Arlington, TX ASU -2.5 MAC: Ohio (9-3) vs. Miami (OH) (8-4) in Detroit, MI M-OH -2.5 SEC: 5 Georgia (10-2) vs. 2 Texas (11-1) in Atlanta, GA TEX -2.5 Sun Belt: Marshall (9-3) @ Louisiana (10-2) UL -5.5 Big Ten: 3 Penn State (11-1) vs. 1 Oregon (12-0) in Indianapolis, IN ORE -3.5 ACC: 18 Clemson (9-3) vs. 8 SMU (11-1) in Charlotte, NC SMU -2.5

CFB Championship Week Picks ATS $ = straight-up upset; all picks are made ATS (against the spread) Zack Steve Tim Jansen JSU JSU WKU WKU – $ UNLV – $ Boise State Boise State Boise State Tulane Tulane Tulane Army Iowa State – $ Arizona State Arizona State Arizona State Ohio – $ Miami (OH) Ohio – $ Ohio – $ Georgia – $ Texas Texas Georgia – $ Louisiana Louisiana Louisiana Louisiana Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon SMU SMU SMU Clemson – $ Last week: 3-7 (4 pts) Last week: 4-6 (6 pts) Last week: 5-5 (7 pts) Last week: 5-5 (7 pts)

Important notes: >>> Our 10 picks in the table above are made "Against the Spread." For example: If one of our staff members predicts Nebraska to beat Colorado, 35-31, they may still have Colorado listed on the chart because they are predicting a Nebraska win but do not believe the Huskers will cover the spread. For those unfamiliar with how ATS picks work, head to this link for a full rundown! >>> The spreads are locked in ever week at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, at the latest. Each staff member has the same spread to consider for each respective game. >>> Scoring System: 1 point awarded in the season standings for each correct pick, 1 bonus point awarded for correctly picking an upset straight up, 1 bonus point awarded for predicting the exact score + winner of Nebraska's game. Tiebreaker is the best W-L record. End-of-season tiebreaker is W-L record ATS in Nebraska games.

SEASON STANDINGS

1 – Zack: 63-67-1 (74 pts) 2 – Tim: 66-63-1 (72 pts) 3 – Steve: 58-71-1 (68 pts) 4 – Jansen: 55-74-1 (66 pts) Record in straight-up upset picks: Tim: 7-6 Steve: 10-12 Jansen: 13-16 Zack: 12-17

Guess the Score Contest: Roundup of regular-season winners