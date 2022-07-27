Inside Nebraska Podcast: Jordan Westerkamp talks career, Huskers WR room

Jordan Westerkamp was one of the most productive receivers in Nebraska history and was one of the most beloved Huskers of the past decade.

Westerkamp, who had a five-year career with the Huskers after signing with them in the 2012 class, finished with 167 receptions, 2,474 yards and 18 receiving touchdowns. The slot receiver is on multiple top-10 lists for the program's receiving stats in both career and single-season marks, and he finished with one season each of being a first-team, second-team and third-team All-Big Ten member.

Westerkamp joined the latest episode of the Inside Nebraska Podcast as he sat down with publisher Zack Carpenter for a one-on-one conversation, which you can watch in the video above.

Westerkamp reminisces about his productive career, discusses what it was like to play for Bo Pelini and Mike Riley, details the turning point in his career while playing for Pelini and much more – including what he thinks of Mickey Joseph as a receivers coach, the future of that position in Nebraska and a breakdown of his famous behind-the-back Westerkatch and his game-winning Hail Mary reception.

Watch the full interview in the video above or on the Inside Nebraska YouTube page – or listen to the interview on either Apple Podcasts or Spotify.