Injuries, field-goal ops and Dylan Raiola vs NFL-inspired Rutgers defense

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule began the season leading the Huskers to a win over UTEP, a rivalry-game victory over Colorado and sandwiched a loss to Illinois between wins over Northern Iowa and Purdue.

Now, Rhule hopes to notch another W, this time in his first matchup with Greg Schiano and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) who bring an unbeaten record into Memorial Stadium. This will be the fifth time through the first six games that the Huskers (4-1, 1-1) will be aiming to hand their opponent its first loss of the season after having gotten it done against the Miners, Buffs and UNI but faltering against the Illini.

He will also be looking to hand Schiano his third consecutive loss to Nebraska. The Huskers are 6-0 against Rutgers in the modern era* including a 2-0 record against Schiano via the beautiful 14-13 win in 2022 on a sleepy Friday night in New Jersey and a 28-21 win two years prior in Piscataway.

Rhule met with the media on Thursday for his second media appearance of the week at his regular lightning-round session. Here are the three biggest takeaways as Rhule gave some status updates on a few high-impact players and his final preview of the Nebraska-Rutgers matchup.

*Nebraska is 7-0 in the all-time series against Rutgers if you insist on including a 28-0 win over RU on Nov. 2, 1920 to celebrate the anniversary of the Allied Powers' victory in the Great War, which officially ended nearly two years to the date on Nov. 11, 1918.