Nebraska and Indiana will meet for just the second time ever in NU's nine-year Big Ten history. It will be Indiana's first trip to Memorial Stadium since 1977 when current ESPN College GameDay analyst Lee Corso was coaching the Hoosiers. As things get closer to kickoff, here are today's keys to victory for Nebraska vs. Indiana. The Huskers are currently a 2.5 point favorite over the Hoosiers for Saturday's 2:30 pm CST game that can be seen on the Big Ten Network.

Indiana travels to Lincoln today for the first time since 1977. (USA Today)

KEYS TO VICTORY: Indiana at Nebraska

KEY 1: Find a run game identity early

Nebraska needs to draw up a game plan today that finds a run-game identity. They need to get at least 200 yards rushing to feel good about winning this football game. KEY 2: Contain the edge on defense The Hoosiers will attack the edge of Nebraska's defense a lot today. They will mix in some zone read and run-pass option plays. This has given the Huskers problems all season. That has to change today. KEY 3: The kicking game It looks like Barrett Pickering will make his return today, after missing the first seven games of 2019 with an injury. If that's the case, NU needs to get a lift from him in the kicking game. A couple of made field goals could easily be the difference today. KEY 4: Defensive fundamentals Two weeks ago at Minnesota, Nebraska's defense played with some of the worst fundamentals on defense you'll ever see. They worked on cleaning that up over the bye week. What type of improvements will we see today? KEY 5: Passion The sense a lot of people had after the loss at Minnesota was this football team lacked energy and passion. It's been a long two weeks since that ugly night in TCF Bank Stadium. The Big Red needs to come out angry and set the tone early with a few big plays in this football game. Too many times have we seen the Huskers come out of the gates slow. That has to change vs. Indiana.

EXPERT TAKE: Indiana at Nebraska

Sean Callahan - HuskerOnline Publisher The Huskers come back off the bye both mentally and physically refreshed. There are questions on both sides of this game, but I think at home NU gets it done. Barrett Pickering should also make his return, and that will give the Huskers a much-needed lift on special teams and play a factor today. Nebraska 23, Indiana 21 ############################## Robin Washut - HuskerOnline Senior Writer Even with questions surrounding key offensive players and positions, I see this being a get-right game for Nebraska. Look for Dedrick Mills and the running backs to have a big day. Nebraska 31, Indiana 24 ############################## Nate Clouse - HuskerOnline Lead Recruiting Analyst There is a lot on the line for Nebraska this week and I think they come out and play a pretty good game after getting a chance to regroup during the bye week. I think it comes down to being able to run the ball and stopping the run for the Huskers to win and they’re able to get that done for a close one against the Hoosiers. Nebraska 30, Indiana 27 ############################## Mike'l Severe - 1620 the Zone Indiana is a very good offense especially when Penix Jr. is at QB. Ramsey is efficient but just not the same kind of explosive threat. Honestly, Indiana is better at nearly every offensive position, but based on the teams they have played so far this season they are vulnerable to the big play on defense. My biggest concern for the Huskers is protecting whoever plays QB on Saturday. If NU can do that they should be able to score vs IU attacking their corners and with QB run. This game should come down to a few plays on special teams and turnovers. Nebraska 31, Indiana 28 ############################## Andy Kendeigh - KETV Channel 7 Sports Director Scott Frost has an idea who will start at quarterback for Nebraska but he's one of the few. Indiana's in the same QB-uncertainty boat. Either way, Nebraska is the better-rested team and with an extra week to prepare, my gut says the Huskers find a way to earn win number five. Nebraska 28, Indiana 24

HuskerOnline Week 9 Score Predictions Week 9 Sean Callahan Robin Washut Nate Clouse Mike'l Severe Andy Kendeigh Indiana at Nebraska 23-21 Neb. 31-24 Neb. 30-27 Neb. 31-28 Neb. 28-24 Neb. Iowa at Northwestern 17-9 Iowa 21-10 Iowa 35-14 Iowa 24-13 Iowa 12-9 Iowa Penn State at MSU 27-20 PSU 24-17 PSU 35-20 PSU 24-20 PSU 23-14 PSU Wisconsin at Ohio State 38-17 OSU 28-24 OSU 42-27 OSU 37-21 OSU 34-17 OSU Notre Dame at Michigan 27-23 Mich. 27-23 ND 35-24 ND 20-17 Mich. 21-17 ND Auburn at LSU 41-31 LSU 35-21 LSU 42-28 LSU 34-27 LSU 34-20 LSU