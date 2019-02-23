Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-23 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

In-State Tour: Lincoln East

Nate Clouse • HuskerOnline.com
@NateClouse
Recruiting Analyst

The HuskerOnline team hit the road in February for our 16th annual In-State Tour where we scour the state of Nebraska in search of the best up-and-coming football talent.In our latest stop of the I...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}