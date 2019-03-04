Bellevue West is returning a load of talented players for its 2019 season. Nate Clouse

Head coach: Michael Huffman 2018 record: 10-2 (Lost in Class A semifinals) Season rewind: "When you get to where we're at right now, we will always feel that we need to get to the semifinals to be somewhat happy, then you lose by seven points. Some of the things that went on at the ball game that we didn't do the best job of either responding to some adversity or letting somethings get away, where we could've had an early lead. It's frustrating, but I'm very proud of the guys. With what we had coming back, we're still relatively young. Our 2020 class has been so strong. We lost a quarterback in the second game of the season. Evan Kieser who had played quarterback before, but he's a true wide receiver type of player. We thought we, I don't want to say over achieved, but we go the most out of this group. That always feels better. To lose to a quality program like Grand Island in a seven point game, you're upset, but you can live with it. The year before, when we turned the ball over five times, it had over a 100 yards worth of penalties, that one sits with you for a long time. We are going to use this to build. We keep telling the kids, we're going to play 13 games. We do 130 push ups, 10 for each game we want to win. We just want to get all the way there again because that Memorial Stadium experience is amazing."

Bellevue West loaded with talent yet again for 2019

Coach Huffman on wide receiver Zavier Betts: "We really saw our defenses start to shift towards him (last season). It made things a little bit difficult. He got a little frustrated with that. He was still able to run by some of those guys because he's so darn fast. That's why he's such a great prospect. He's 6-foot-3, maybe 6-foot-3.5, he weighs a solid 200-pounds. He's such a good looking cat with great speed. We had to throw a lot of stuff underneath, which is tough because his first two years. We were just like, let him go because we had other receivers that were crazily better than him. "It makes for other players to have a great season. Shane Dailey Jr., he's going to South Dakota State, partly because of the defenses had to shift and he took full advantage of that. By the end of the season, defenses shifted towards him. Unfortunately, Zavier battled a real bad ankle injury, which hindsight, probably should've sat him out a couple of games and let him comeback a little bit more healthy. I wish we would've done that because his numbers weren't quite as good as what they could've been. That's part of the learning as a coach, part of him learning to go through some adversity. We're looking forward to seeing what he can do. We'll probably have to get a little bit more tricky with our screen game to get him to ball because I'm sure teams will probably shift towards him again. "(Betts is) a genetic freak. (Colleges) want those kind of guys. The common theme is, he looks like the guys already on our campus. As we visited, he does. His thing is, he's got to do the day-to-day things better, his school work. He's a very smart individual, but he needs to do a better job and he can make it. It's all going to come down to him. Everyone of these coaches knows that by May, we're going to know if he can get there or not. I would keep telling him, when you're 30-years old, you don't want to look back with regret because you will. I'm anxious to see how these next 15 weeks go. I'm just crossing my fingers and my toes, so I don't kick him in the butt too hard. I get tired of texting him all the time, but if that's what we've got to do, we're going to do it. I just hope he gets it together." Betts' take: "It was hard starting off (last season) because I didn't get the ball as much as I did in my sophomore season, which I knew coming into this season it was going to happen. I was more worried about Nate, Shane and Mason getting the ball more, me taking some opponents off of them to get them open, which Shane even mentioned in an interview after the Elkhorn South game, that for me getting double teamed to have him wide open which he scored a lot that game. I was more worried about their success over mine, which was my main point throughout the season. "There were a few games where especially I was covered the most where they'd take -- there was the North game, they had three guys covering me and Nate. Because they had safety, corner and then I think it was their strong safety over there in between us. They were mainly focused on me and Nate and then Shane destroyed their corner in the other side too. It was just pick and choose who you're going to try and defend. "(My strength is) making the tough catches the most. Mainly impossible catches that you wouldn't really see high school players making those catches. That's mainly it, I do not really see anything else that sets myself apart from other receivers. It's just making those impossible catches throughout the season." Recruiting: Betts is hearing the most from Nebraska and Minnesota at this point, but is receiving attention from dozens of other schools. "I get a lot (of mail) at my house. I got a lot from Georgia, Notre Dame, the Florida Gators, K-State, I get a lot of theirs. Those are the main ones that I get that I can think of off the top of my head." Stat check: Betts caught 48 passes for 856 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior.

Coach Huffman on running back Jevyon Ducker: "As crazy as it sounds, because it's all the talent that we've had, when push comes to shove, Jevyon Ducker is going to get the ball. Now, how he's going to get it, it's a whole other story. We play him at the quarterback and people will call it a wildcat deal. We threw a couple times this year. He's going to play running back we use him as a wideout. We don't sub them out for anything. He's just a special talent. He's so doggone smart. He wants to know the whys to everything, which allows him to play so many different positions. "We're going to take advantage of that even more this year, because why not? I mean, we got him for one more year. Let's see what he can do. He's a special talent and I can't wait for track. He's absolutely worked his butt off and his hang cleans and the squats. They're worried about his top-end speed. Well, I'll never see him getting caught, but at the same time and they want to see some track time. He is going to go out there and run that 100 and 200 and see what can happen. I think things are really going to blow up even more. I've asked Coach Walters at Nebraska to keep a close eye on his track times, because I think he's perfect for what they do." Ducker's take: "Actually I'm not even proud about what I did. I think our team overall, with our quarterback being lost from the very beginning we had to have some composure at the very start. Then be able to build through and get better and better, whether on my own line, whether just the whole team in general, playing together well. "(My strength is) definitely just my vision. It's just my football IQ that I call it. I like to know everything. Not just what I do, but just what everything does and how everything works. If I see something happening I can either help out a lineman or just hit the hole and get going." Recruiting: "Mail-wise definitely Stanford. They send mail about everyday, sometimes twice a day. I'm also getting stuff from Michigan State, Oregon State, Princeton, Columbia, all the Ivy Leagues have also contacted me and just waiting for SAT scores and stuff like that. Purdue send me a lot of graphics still and they still keep in contact. Iowa DM'd me recently. Nebraska still contacts me, etc. "I'm going to NDSU actually next week and then South Dakota State for sure. Just nothing's set in stone right now. Definitely probably go back to Purdue." Stat check: Ducker carried the ball 254 times for 1,813 yards and 30 touchdowns and caught 23 passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns as a junior.

Coach Huffman on wide receiver Nate Sullivan: Nate's a super tall drink of water. He's 6-foot-3, he is a 180-pounds. He plays for Coach Woodard in the basketball team. Anybody knows anything about Bellevue West basketball, they are up and down the floor full court press. They are able to keep on 180-pounds I am super stoked, because the second half of the season with Zavier struggling with his ankle injury and then Shane Dailey Jr. having the season he was having, it meant we had to go to Nate, and Nate really exploded at 500 yards, had multiple touchdowns. I want him to play more bit of that free safety this year as well, because he's so long and rangy. "That's the discussion that the Missouri Valley is having with him. It's like, man, is he a defensive player because he's so long, or is he one of these true X receivers, because he's got such good size and length. I'm excited, him and Betts will be the two outside guys which in our offense, they get a lot of home runs, great grades, great work ethic. Dad played for UNO back when they had football. He's got some good stock to him. I think he's going to be a kid. I sent his film to Northern Illinois last week, because the SDSU OC is now the OC there, got back immediately about Ducker and Nate. They are super interested and Nate was just telling me that they DM'd him recently. You don't do that unless you're really interested." Stat check: Sullivan caught 41 passes for 485 yards and five touchdowns as a junior.

Coach Huffman on athlete Keagan Johnson: "Another unbelievable youngster that we have is Keagan Johnson. I don't know if anybody's heard of this Johnson family, that's come through Bellevue West, they keep my mortgage paid for me so very, very pleased. "Keagan is a DB which is a little bit different than his brothers and he is uber aggressive, which kind of hurt him at times because he would bite on double moves and things like that, but he loves to tackle. Now Keagan will play some receiver this year. Most people know that I primarily play guys one way but when you have as much talent as guys like Keagan Johnson, Nate Sullivan and Betts, they will play some two-way football for us." Recruiting: Johnson has taken unofficial visits to Nebraska and plans to camp there this summer along with stops at South Dakota State and Iowa. Stat check: Johnson recorded 37 tackles, five pass breakups and one interception on defense and also had 176 return yards as a sophomore.

Coach Huffman on linebacker Ryan Rogers: "Another youngster that we have is a guy named Ryan Rogers, he's a linebacker that squats 405 three times as a 10th grader, that's pretty good. He's got great speeds, about 6-foot-1, 205-pounds. I'm thinking he's going to be our first true Division I linebacker type. We had Malcolm Lee, a couple years ago, who is at Kansas now as a D-end. I think Ryan might be our first guy that hits that DI status as a straight defender, as a linebacker, DB." Stat check: Rogers tallied 88 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, one sack, four pass breakups, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and a safety as a sophomore.

Coach Huffman on 2022 wide receiver Kaden Helms: "My next in line, Kaden Helms man. I got another 6-4, long lean, can run and can catch. He end up playing because again, Zavier had the ankle injuries. Again, hindsight, probably should have sat the kid for two days, especially when I got his back up as 6-foot-4, but you get a little bit nervous when they're 9th graders. "They don't block quite as well, but the kid, man, he's a straight A student. He is long, he's fast. He understood the play so quickly. He's going to have a great season, because he is going to be a match-up nightmare and I look forward to seeing what he's going to do now, he's moving into a starting role as one of those four receivers. Stat check: Helms caught four passes for 22 yards and touchdown as a freshman.

Additional prospects of note: