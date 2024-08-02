Advertisement

in other news

Rising 2026 OL Hudson Parliament reflects on latest Nebraska visit

Rising 2026 OL Hudson Parliament reflects on latest Nebraska visit

Rising 2026 Brandon (S.D) Valley offensive lineman Hudson Parliament talks latest visit to Nebraska 

Premium content
 • Tim Verghese
Respect My Decision Podcast: Interview with Jackson Cantwell's coach

Respect My Decision Podcast: Interview with Jackson Cantwell's coach

Adam Gorney interviews John Perry, the high school coach of Jackson Cantwell, the No. 2 player in the 2026 class.

External content
 • Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
How the "hardest week of my life" led to Jimari Butler's best year

How the "hardest week of my life" led to Jimari Butler's best year

Jimari Butler, set to play an even bigger role in 2024, details how "the hardest week of my life" led to his best year.

Premium content
 • Zack Carpenter
One of Nebraska’s problems in 2023 could be a “superpower” in 2024

One of Nebraska’s problems in 2023 could be a “superpower” in 2024

Marcus Satterfield thinks the experiences of young receivers in 2023 could turn into a "superpower" in 2024.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
Examining possible pitfalls of Huskers' major emphasis on forcing turnovers

Examining possible pitfalls of Huskers' major emphasis on forcing turnovers

NU is placing a strong focus on forcing more TOs in 2024. Are there potential pitfalls of that goal we need to consider?

 • Zack Carpenter and Tim Verghese

in other news

Rising 2026 OL Hudson Parliament reflects on latest Nebraska visit

Rising 2026 OL Hudson Parliament reflects on latest Nebraska visit

Rising 2026 Brandon (S.D) Valley offensive lineman Hudson Parliament talks latest visit to Nebraska 

Premium content
 • Tim Verghese
Respect My Decision Podcast: Interview with Jackson Cantwell's coach

Respect My Decision Podcast: Interview with Jackson Cantwell's coach

Adam Gorney interviews John Perry, the high school coach of Jackson Cantwell, the No. 2 player in the 2026 class.

External content
 • Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
How the "hardest week of my life" led to Jimari Butler's best year

How the "hardest week of my life" led to Jimari Butler's best year

Jimari Butler, set to play an even bigger role in 2024, details how "the hardest week of my life" led to his best year.

Premium content
 • Zack Carpenter
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Aug 2, 2024
In-state 2026 LB Jase Reynolds recaps latest Nebraska visit
Default Avatar
Tim Verghese  •  InsideNebraska
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@TimVerghese
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
nebraska
FUTURECAST
2025Top Targets
question circle
No top targets for nebraska available at this time.
Nebraska
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
nebraska
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
5 - 7
Overall Record
3 - 6
Conference Record
Upcoming
Sat 08/31 - 7:30 PM GMT
Nebraska
5 - 7
Nebraska
UTEP
3 - 9
UTEP
-27.5, O/U 48.5
Sat 09/07 - 11:30 PM GMT
Nebraska
5 - 7
Nebraska
Colorado
4 - 8
Colorado
-6.5
TBA
Nebraska
5 - 7
Nebraska
Northern Iowa
6 - 5
Northern Iowa