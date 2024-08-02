in other news
Rising 2026 OL Hudson Parliament reflects on latest Nebraska visit
Rising 2026 Brandon (S.D) Valley offensive lineman Hudson Parliament talks latest visit to Nebraska
Respect My Decision Podcast: Interview with Jackson Cantwell's coach
Adam Gorney interviews John Perry, the high school coach of Jackson Cantwell, the No. 2 player in the 2026 class.
How the "hardest week of my life" led to Jimari Butler's best year
Jimari Butler, set to play an even bigger role in 2024, details how "the hardest week of my life" led to his best year.
One of Nebraska’s problems in 2023 could be a “superpower” in 2024
Marcus Satterfield thinks the experiences of young receivers in 2023 could turn into a "superpower" in 2024.
Examining possible pitfalls of Huskers' major emphasis on forcing turnovers
NU is placing a strong focus on forcing more TOs in 2024. Are there potential pitfalls of that goal we need to consider?
