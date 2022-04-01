In-state 2025 ILB Christian Jones attends Husker Friday practice
Class of 2025 linebacker Christian Jones already attended a couple junior days in Lincoln this year, as well as some home games last year, and he returned to NU on Friday to be able to watch a spring practice.
"I just wanted to get down there to see what practice is like," the Husker legacy Jones shared. "What kind of energy they had. What type of tempo it was. Just to get the vibe, really, of what practice was like.
"It was really good! It was up-beat, good tempo, the guys really got after it. They looked hungry, which was good. They were flying off the ball. So, a lot of positives!"
He didn't single out any individual players, but Jones was impressed with the collective effort of the team.
"Everyone was doing their part," Jones said. "That's what stood out to me. Everyone was doing their role. I mostly watched the inside linebackers and they practiced really hard. They had good energy. Coach (Barrett) Ruud is a very good coach. His coaching techniques work."
The sophomore-to-be Jones also enjoyed getting to hang around the guys on the team during the day.
"I know Nick (Henrich) pretty well because he graduated from Burke," Jones said. "He came back to visit at Burke a couple times during the season, so I would say I know him the best."
In addition to his trips to Nebraska, Jones attended junior days at Iowa and Wisconsin and enjoyed both visits.
"It was good, a good experience, and it was good to meet new people," Jones said. "Just seeing new people and new facilities, and piecing together what I want with my football and academic career in the future. I liked them both. Cool people."
He plans to make a return trip to Madison to check out a practice for the Badgers, and he will likely attend a spring practice or the spring game at Iowa State.
When former Omaha Burke head coach Paul Limongi made the decision to take the open job at Omaha Westside, Jones and a couple teammates decided to follow him there.
"The reason for it is I really like the way Coach Limongi coaches," Jones is stated. "With his way of thinking, he's got very good intentions for players and the team. He cares about you and your family, and not just about football.
He sets you up not just for the game of football, but for the game of life. So, I really wanted to follow him just to continue to get that education on life and how to attack life. I'm excited about it. I think we're going to do amazing things over there."
Jones will be returning to Lincoln yet again for the Red-White spring game on April 9. He has been invited to participate in the Rivals camp in Indianapolis, and his summer will be taken up with AAU basketball and 7-on-7 tournaments.
Currently 6-foot-3, 205-pounds, Jones will also be working out throughout the summer to get bigger, stronger and faster.