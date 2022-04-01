In-state 2025 ILB Christian Jones attends Husker Friday practice

Class of 2025 linebacker Christian Jones already attended a couple junior days in Lincoln this year, as well as some home games last year, and he returned to NU on Friday to be able to watch a spring practice.

"I just wanted to get down there to see what practice is like," the Husker legacy Jones shared. "What kind of energy they had. What type of tempo it was. Just to get the vibe, really, of what practice was like.

"It was really good! It was up-beat, good tempo, the guys really got after it. They looked hungry, which was good. They were flying off the ball. So, a lot of positives!"

He didn't single out any individual players, but Jones was impressed with the collective effort of the team.

"Everyone was doing their part," Jones said. "That's what stood out to me. Everyone was doing their role. I mostly watched the inside linebackers and they practiced really hard. They had good energy. Coach (Barrett) Ruud is a very good coach. His coaching techniques work."

The sophomore-to-be Jones also enjoyed getting to hang around the guys on the team during the day.

"I know Nick (Henrich) pretty well because he graduated from Burke," Jones said. "He came back to visit at Burke a couple times during the season, so I would say I know him the best."