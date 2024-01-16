When things get tough and the adversity hits, how will you handle it?

That’s the current challenge for Fred Hoiberg as he tries to figure out how to get his Husker team to play every game like the ones against Michigan State, Indiana and Purdue — all wins.

Hoiberg joined 'Sports Nightly' on the Huskers Radio Network on Monday night to talk about it all and preview Wednesday's 6 p.m. game at Rutgers, which will be shown on BTN with Jason Horowitz and Jess Settles on the call.

In the huddles against those three conference opponents, Hoiberg felt like he didn’t even need to be in there. The players were already talking about which defensive coverages would do well, and it worked. They were in control.

But that’s not what happened at Iowa last Friday.

“In the Iowa game, it was different,” Hoiberg said. “You get in the huddle, and it was almost like a deer-in-the-headlights look when things got tough. And that’s the challenge, is when the adversity hits, how will you handle it? And ultimately, that’s going to define what type of year we have. We’re in a good spot right now, but we have to be better and we have to respond better.”

Hoiberg said the players weren’t mentally prepared to face the Hawkeyes and the quick pace they play with. It was an 18-point loss away from Pinnacle Bank Arena, which is turning into a theme: poor play on the road, away from Husker fans.

At this stage of the season, the Huskers look like a different team when playing at home in front of their crowd. They’ve only lost once, to Creighton in December.

The home-court environment is a big reason for the success. One thing Hoiberg did say to the game operation staff at PBA? It’s great that Dylan Raiola was in attendance for a Husker basketball game, which he’s done in the past. But maybe don’t show him on the big screen while the Huskers are taking free throws.

“Maybe we could do that when the other team is shooting free throws,” Hoiberg said through a laugh. “It got pretty loud in there when it happened.”

But away from the friendly confines of PBA, it’s been bad. Nebraska has lost all three tilts against Big Ten foes, but the Huskers aren’t the only ones with road woes. Before Illinois was knocked off by Maryland on Sunday, the top seven teams in the Big Ten were 17-0 at home.