Impressive performance at Nebraska FNL leads to offer for Quantaves Gaskins

Camps are always great because of the unknowns that emerge. One of those guys was Quantaves Gaskins from Hapeville (Ga.) this past week at Nebraska's Friday Night Lights.

"I felt good about what I was able to showcase," Gaskins said. "I recently converted to DB last season so it was important for me to come show my potential. The feedback was positive and just being acknowledged by Coach (Scott) Frost and Coach (Erik) Chinander gives me momentum to keep working." Besides being able to show out in front of the Husker staff Gaskins was able to look around campus and see what Nebraska had to offer. "Nebraska has a beautiful campus, great facilities and I just love the environment. The way the campus is the heart of the city is something I love to see plus the history and the dedicated fan base. "Coach Sean Beckton took me on a short tour after the camp and I would love to see more. An official visit is definitely desired. There’s a lot to like about Nebraska."

CB Quantaves Gaskins picks up offer from Nebraska.