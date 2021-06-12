Impressive performance at Nebraska FNL leads to offer for Quantaves Gaskins
Camps are always great because of the unknowns that emerge.
One of those guys was Quantaves Gaskins from Hapeville (Ga.) this past week at Nebraska's Friday Night Lights.
"I felt good about what I was able to showcase," Gaskins said. "I recently converted to DB last season so it was important for me to come show my potential. The feedback was positive and just being acknowledged by Coach (Scott) Frost and Coach (Erik) Chinander gives me momentum to keep working."
Besides being able to show out in front of the Husker staff Gaskins was able to look around campus and see what Nebraska had to offer.
"Nebraska has a beautiful campus, great facilities and I just love the environment. The way the campus is the heart of the city is something I love to see plus the history and the dedicated fan base.
"Coach Sean Beckton took me on a short tour after the camp and I would love to see more. An official visit is definitely desired. There’s a lot to like about Nebraska."
The Huskers saw Gaskins in Lincoln and they were at the same camp again on Sunday at Florida State. Gaskins knew that Nebraska was hanging around.
"Coach Erik Chinander actually put in a word for me prior to me coming to Florida State for the mega camp," Gaskins said. "He was nearby as I went through drills and one on ones and after it was all said and done he told me that I was the best defensive back at the camp and he was offering me."
There aren't any immediate plans for Gaskins to get to Nebraska for a visit. It's on his things to do but his list of things to do in the month of June is pretty long.
"Coming up soon I’ll be attending camps at ECU, North Carolina, South Carolina, Duke, Vanderbilt, Northwestern and Georgia."