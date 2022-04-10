Illinois St. transfer Reeves calls NU visit a 'great experience'

Antonio Reeves had seen big-time college football environments before, most recently during a trip to a Wisconsin home game. But when the Illinois State transfer combo guard saw more than 54,000 people file into Memorial Stadium for Nebraska’s spring game on Saturday, his definition of fan support took on a new meaning. Reeves was in Lincoln this weekend for his first official visit since entering the NCAA Transfer Portal on Mar. 22. Despite a slew of blue-blood interest, the Chicago native chose to see the Huskers first. His decision did not disappoint.

Illinois State transfer guard Antonio Reeves was blown away by Nebraska's fan support during his official visit this weekend. (Robin Washut)

“They said there was going to be 50,000 fans there, and I was like, ‘whoa,” Reeves said. “That was more than most any regular football game I’d ever been to. It was a great experience. The fan support there is crazy. I enjoyed it 100 percent.” “My overall impression was that it was really nice; great atmosphere,” Reeves added. “The campus life seemed great. I really enjoyed it.” The 6-foot-6 junior ranked 19th nationally with an average of 20.1 points per game on 46.9 percent shooting (39.0% from 3-point range and 81.8% on free throws), 3.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per contest last season. He scored in double figures in 31 of the 33 games he played in 2021-22, including 18 20-point efforts. The former Chicago Simeon High School product was a second-team All-Missouri Valley Conference selection and was named captain of the league's Most Improved Team. Reeves also became the first Redbird player in 21 years to average more than 20 ppg and made the All-District 16 team from the National Association of Basketball Coaches.