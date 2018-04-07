Kansas City (Mo.) Rockhurst offensive tackle Danielson Ike [pronounced EE-kay] has had a Nebraska scholarship offer for weeks, but Saturday was his first exposure to the Cornhuskers' program.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pound senior-to-be, who is now up to 11 total offers, was driven to NU's Junior Day by one of his school counselors.

"It was nice, it was really good," Ike said. "I saw all the facilities and I talked to the coaches, both Coach Scott Frost and the offensive line coach. It was really good."

Ike particularly enjoyed watching the Husker players practice throughout the day.

"I got to watch them go live against each other, so it was a good experience generally," Ike stated. "They still have a lot of work to do, after talking with Coach Frost, but it was good. It was a lot of good competition there.

"I watched the offensive line, basically. The offensive line struggled, so Coach (Greg) Austin had some words for them and I'm sure they will learn from today. He said they would get better from there."

Ike added that he was confident that Coach Frost and the new staff would be able to replicate at Nebraska what they were able to do at UCF.

"My expectations were that I was going to see what the program was all about and what Coach Frost and the new coaching staff stood for," Ike stated. "I was impressed from what I saw and from what I heard."