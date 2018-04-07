Kansas City (Mo.) Rockhurst offensive tackle Danielson Ike [pronounced EE-kay] has had a Nebraska scholarship offer for weeks, but Saturday was his first exposure to the Cornhuskers' program.
The 6-foot-6, 315-pound senior-to-be, who is now up to 11 total offers, was driven to NU's Junior Day by one of his school counselors.
"It was nice, it was really good," Ike said. "I saw all the facilities and I talked to the coaches, both Coach Scott Frost and the offensive line coach. It was really good."
Ike particularly enjoyed watching the Husker players practice throughout the day.
"I got to watch them go live against each other, so it was a good experience generally," Ike stated. "They still have a lot of work to do, after talking with Coach Frost, but it was good. It was a lot of good competition there.
"I watched the offensive line, basically. The offensive line struggled, so Coach (Greg) Austin had some words for them and I'm sure they will learn from today. He said they would get better from there."
Ike added that he was confident that Coach Frost and the new staff would be able to replicate at Nebraska what they were able to do at UCF.
"My expectations were that I was going to see what the program was all about and what Coach Frost and the new coaching staff stood for," Ike stated. "I was impressed from what I saw and from what I heard."
Ike thought that Nebraska's facilities were "top notch" and it made a big impression on him that so many former Cornhusker players attended today's practice.
"They really showed the type of brotherhood they have on the football team," Ike said. "It was good. It was a good feeling."
Still in the preliminary and exploratory stages of his recruiting process, Ike wants to learn even more about Nebraska and the other schools pursuing him.
"I still have a couple of questions I need to ask Coach Frost to see where I stand with him, but it's pretty good," Ike said. "I am an international student, not a regular student, so I have some questions about that. Those are my main questions that I need answered."
He also visited Iowa State last weekend and enjoyed his conversation with the Cyclones' head coach. Ike also wants to see who else comes through with an offer for him during the upcoming NCAA evaluation period.
Of the schools that have not offered him yet, Oklahoma and Iowa are showing him the most interest, with Notre Dame also starting to recruit him. He does not have any additional visits planned at this time.
"It's going to come down to a good football program, the type of education and the quality of education," Ike shared. "That's going to be key for me. Also, the environment and if it feels like home even if I don't have football.”
After seeing Nebraska for the first time, Ike said he will be taking away some lasting impressions.
"Yes, mostly about the tradition they have their," Ike said."It's their tradition."
Had a fun time visiting Lincoln Nebraska, HUSKER NATION. Great facility....Thanks again @coach_frost @CoachRHeld @GregAustin2717 pic.twitter.com/BDkzTjlWxX— Danielson Ike (@danielson_ike) April 8, 2018