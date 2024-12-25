Idaho transfer defensive back Andrew Marshall commits to Nebraska

One of the top defensive back transfers in the country is N.

Former Idaho cornerback Andrew Marshall has committed to Nebraska from the transfer portal on Christmas morning. The standout player from the FCS ranks will come to Nebraska with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Marshall spent the past two seasons at Idaho, where he played in 26 total games and recorded 72 tackles, eight pass breakups, 1.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Marshall is Nebraska's 11th transfer addition, joining defensive linemen Williams Nwaneri (MissourI), Jaylen George (East Tennessee State) and Gabe Moore (Mississippi State), defensive back Justyn Rhett (Georgia), hybrid linebacker Dasan McCullough (Oklahoma), receivers Nyziah Hunter (Cal) and Dane Key (Kentucky), quarterback Marcos Davila (Purdue), long snapper Kevin Gallic (New Hampshire) and punter Jack McCallister (Washington).

Marshall, a former two-star recruit out of Eastvale (Calif.) Eleanor Roosevelt in the 2023 class, is coming off a sophomore campaign in 2024 where he earned a first-team All-Big Sky honor and established himself as one of the best players in the FCS.

Marshall started all 13 games in 2024 and had 50 tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss, three pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

The 6-foot, 186-pounder was also one of the top return men in the FCS. Marshall brought back both a punt and kickoff for a touchdowns of 47 and 100 yards, respectively. He returned eight kickoffs for 327 yards and 14 punts for 150 yards.

As a true freshman starter in 2023, Marshall recorded 22 tackles and five pass breakups.

Marshall joins a defensive backs room at Nebraska that will coached by former Central Florida defensive coordinator and DBs coach, Addison Williams, who joined the staff officially last week. He is the second defensive back transfer addition for the Huskers, joining Rhett from Georgia.

With Tommi Hill exhausting his eligibility, Nebraska's cornerback situation will relatively stay intact for the 2025 season. Every player who saw snaps at corner is still currently with the program and set to return for 2025, including Ceyair Wright, Malcolm Hartzog Jr., Marques Buford Jr. and Jeremiah Charles.

That returning corner group also includes others like Blye Hill, Amare Sanders and Larry Tarver Jr. Nebraska's 2025 class includes one corner in the lengthy 6-3 product out of Missouri City (Texas) Ridge Point, Bryson Webber.

— Steve Marik, Inside Nebraska staff writer