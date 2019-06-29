The last year or two have been pretty crazy for Chamberlain, S.D. standout Nash Hutmacher. Not only was the 6-foot-5, 305-pound athlete a big football recruit, but he's racked three state titles as a heavyweight wrestler, won gold in the shot put and discus this past spring while also being named the South Dakota Wrestler and Male Athlete of the Year in May. As of today, Hutmacher can scratch the recruiting process from his list of things as he announced his commitment to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He said the decision mostly came down to the people at Nebraska.

South Dakota Male Athlete of the Year Nash Hutmacher committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday. (Nate Clouse)

“I went on my official visit to Nebraska this past April and I loved it,” Hutmacher said. “I really, really liked it. Just with Coach (Scott) Frost and everything that he’s doing down there as far as changing the mentality there. Just everything that he’s doing and then Coach T (Tony Tuioti). I really like Coach T. “So I think the biggest thing for me that helped me narrow it down to Nebraska was the people. They all seem like they’re really good guys and they shoot you straight. They don’t tell you anything that isn’t true and that’s the biggest thing for me. From Coach Frost to Coach T, Coach (Erik) Chinander, Coach (Ryan) Held, they’re all really good guys and they are going to help me be the best that I can be. “I called Wisconsin and Oregon’s coaches to let them know of my decision and they just wished me the best. So now I can just shut everything down and just focus on wrestling first because I have Fargo which is the biggest National Tournament out there. So I’ve got that coming up then I will just be turning my focus to football and everything else.” Hutmacher said his parents had an idea that he was down to the Huskers and Wisconsin, but they weren't for sure where he was going to go until about a week ago or so. “My parents didn’t really know it was Nebraska, but they obviously knew it was probably going to be Wisconsin or Nebraska,” Hutmacher said. “We were just sitting at home one night and I just told them that I want to be a Cornhusker and they were super excited and happy for me. But all the way through they were just very supportive and told me I could go wherever I wanted and that they would support me no matter what.”