Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-20 15:48:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Hutmacher down to 3, scheduling visits to make summer decision

Pziq3bxk889g5jmh9bdd
Nash Hutmacher
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
Mike Matya • HuskerOnline.com
Recruiting Analyst

High-priority Nebraska football recruiting target Nash Hutmacher completed his junior wrestling season in dominant fashion. He will continue to wrestle in some national tournaments this spring and ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}