Washington was suspended indefinitely from the Nebraska football team on Oct. 20. He was also suspended for the first half of the Oct. 5 Northwestern game for showing up late to a team meeting the Friday before the Ohio State game.

“There always comes to a point where you have to throw your hands up and say, ‘we tried.' But until then, we want to do what’s right for them, because I think that’s the right thing to do,” Frost said back in October regarding Washington's situation. “And we’ve certainly tried to do everything we can for Mo. And hopefully it works out well.”

On top of that, Washington continues to have his pending legal situation in California, where he faces one potential felony and one misdemeanor charge.

The case has been pushed back five times in six months, and a California judge has ordered Washington to appear in court on Jan. 10. If Washington fails to appear, a bench warrant could be issued by the judge.

Washington finishes his time at Nebraska having played in 18 games with 753 yards rushing on 127 carries and 36 catches for 383 yards. He scored seven total touchdowns and had 25 runs over 10 yards in two years, according to Pro Football Focus..

It's unknown at this point if Washington plans to enter his name in the NCAA transfer portal or what his next move might be.

“There are certain standards we ask our players to uphold,” Frost said in October. “When those aren’t upheld, doesn’t matter who it is, they won’t be in our plans for that week or longer.”