Huskers very much in the hunt for Patton
Through the mad scramble before the dead period starts it seems that Nebraska has improved their position with a number of 2023 players. One of those players is Jamison Patton from Des Moines (Iowa) Roosevelt made it to Lincoln on Saturday for the second junior day for the Huskers in as many weeks.
The trip this weekend to Nebraska for Patton wasn't the first. He was able to get to a game last fall, but this was a real chance to spend some time with the Nebraska staff.
"I went to Nebraska for the Purdue game last fall," Patton said. "We did the photoshoot on Saturday. And I got there early and got a chance to talk with coach Chinander, spoke with him quite a bit, and I also spoke with coach Fisher. I had some great conversations with them."
In the fall Patton reported that Nebraska was talking to Nebraska about possibly playing defense and offense. While offense hasn't completely been ruled out it's clear that Nebraska sees Patton playing somewhere in the secondary.
"They didn't completely take away me playing quarterback, but Nebraska is looking at me to play defensive back."
There was a great opportunity for Patton to sit down with the secondary coach on Saturday. He didn't get to watch film but he did get to understand how he coaches and what he expects from his players.
"It was great talking with coach Fisher," Patton said. "We didn't get a chance to break down any film which I was looking forward to, but I had to leave early because of a family deal.
"In my conversation with coach Fisher we talked about how he coaches and what he looks for in his players. We talked about how all of his players are versatile. He said that they could see me playing a couple of different spots and possibly cornerback."
Getting Patton out of Iowa has definitely felt like a tough pull for Nebraska. Patton said that Nebraska is towards the top of his list and that he has felt better about the Huskers through getting to know their coaches better.
"They are definitely up towards the top of my list," Patton said. "They are definitely in the picture. I have been building my list and I have a great relationship with the coaches at Nebraska including coach Frost and I am just enjoying my time talking to the coaches and the players."
Another reason Patton is feeling better about Nebraska was seeing the Nebraska head coach and defensive coordinator at his school on Friday.
"Coach Frost and coach Chin were by to see me on Friday at the school. It means a lot to see them before the dead period. And I like getting on the phone with them and texting with them. It's crazy now since we can communicate whenever.
"I feel like you really get to know someone the more often that you are there with them in person and not just over the phone or over text. It helps me build the relationship when I see the coaches and I can see them in person on Junior Day."
There is basically an open invitation for Patton to make it back to Lincoln when he can. He has a strong desire to get back to Lincoln so he can see how things work through practice and hear how things work in the team room.
"I am definitely going to get back to Nebraska for a spring practice. I want to attend some of their meetings and listen to a film session. I want to hear what they talk about and what they look for. I want to learn more about their defense."
Patton was supposed to make it to Missouri before Nebraska but that was canceled due to weather. He plans to get to Missouri in March and wants to also get to Northwestern, Washington and Iowa this spring.
Patton finished his junior season with 1,278 passing yards on 99/183 throwing with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions. He added another 548 rushing yards, averaging five yards per carry with seven more scores.