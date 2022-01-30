Huskers very much in the hunt for Patton

Through the mad scramble before the dead period starts it seems that Nebraska has improved their position with a number of 2023 players. One of those players is Jamison Patton from Des Moines (Iowa) Roosevelt made it to Lincoln on Saturday for the second junior day for the Huskers in as many weeks.

The trip this weekend to Nebraska for Patton wasn't the first. He was able to get to a game last fall, but this was a real chance to spend some time with the Nebraska staff.

"I went to Nebraska for the Purdue game last fall," Patton said. "We did the photoshoot on Saturday. And I got there early and got a chance to talk with coach Chinander, spoke with him quite a bit, and I also spoke with coach Fisher. I had some great conversations with them."

In the fall Patton reported that Nebraska was talking to Nebraska about possibly playing defense and offense. While offense hasn't completely been ruled out it's clear that Nebraska sees Patton playing somewhere in the secondary.

"They didn't completely take away me playing quarterback, but Nebraska is looking at me to play defensive back."

There was a great opportunity for Patton to sit down with the secondary coach on Saturday. He didn't get to watch film but he did get to understand how he coaches and what he expects from his players.

"It was great talking with coach Fisher," Patton said. "We didn't get a chance to break down any film which I was looking forward to, but I had to leave early because of a family deal.

"In my conversation with coach Fisher we talked about how he coaches and what he looks for in his players. We talked about how all of his players are versatile. He said that they could see me playing a couple of different spots and possibly cornerback."