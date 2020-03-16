It's no secret Nebraska’s outside linebackers have been one of the more underperforming positions on the defense in terms of production the last two seasons. In 2019, NU’s outside linebackers combined for just five sacks and 19 tackles for loss, while in 2018, largely in part to current Dallas Cowboy Luke Gifford, they finished with 8.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss. In order for defensive coordinator Erik Chinander’s defense to take a step forward, this is a group that has to show improvement under Mike Dawson.

As spring practice opened last week, senior JoJo Domann and junior Caleb Tannor are the top two guys, while sophomore Garrett Nelson also returns. After that, the position is wide open. “You'll see a lot of guys,” Chinander said of the outside linebacker position. “That was one of the places we had to pull some guys, obviously. There's young guys, Blaise Gunnerson and Jamin (Graham) and Niko Cooper coming in, Jimari Butler. We're going to need to get a good look at them and then, behind them, Damian Jackson's got some reps out there. “Javin Wright will take some reps out there along with being in the back end. He's going to be kind of a guy that's going to job swap. There's another group, but I'm not ready to say which one of those groups is going to step up because we've got to see those guys for about week here.” Wright’s move to outside linebacker this spring got a lot of people’s attention. The 6-foot-3, 205 pound Wright started his career at safety and corner, but Chinander thinks there could be a future for him as a hybrid outside linebacker, similar to Domann. “First and foremost, he's a ridiculously smart player,” Chinander said of Wright. “He could tell you what all the guys did before. He's really, really smart, has a great football knowledge. Second off, obviously, he's a very good-sized kid. We can do whatever we want with him. If we decide that secondary in the back end is going to be the best position, he can stay lean and be a 205, 210-pound safety-corner, whatever he needs to be. “Then if we have to move him down, if that's the position that we feel like is best coming out of spring and fall, coach (Zach) Duval can do a good job with him and get him up to 225, 230 pounds.”