News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-10 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Huskers to stop by and see OL Vaipalu

Cs2xb4oiqmqwt5onnwcb
Paula Vaipalu (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Bryan Munson • HuskerOnline.com
@RivalsBryan
Recruiting Analyst
Played defensive tackle for the University of Nebraska at Kearney and has been covering Nebraska football and recruiting since 1999. Husband to Jennifer and father to Trevor and Jake.

Channelview (Texas) offensive lineman Paula Vaipalu is watching his team come together this spring. The talented lineman is being realistic about the team saying that they look good, but there is s...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}