Huskers to host Alabama transfer Juwan Gary on official visit

With the spring signing period now underway, a new name in the NCAA Transfer Portal has surfaced on Nebraska’s radar.

HuskerOnline.com confirmed on Sunday that Alabama transfer forward Juwan Gary will be in Lincoln for an official visit from Monday, April 18, to Tuesday, April 19.

The 6-foot-6, 218-pound sophomore, who will have two seasons of eligibility at his next school, just wrapped up an official to South Carolina on April 15-17. Per a report from On3, Gary plans to take all five of his allotted officials before deciding.

Wake Forest, Ole Miss, DePaul, and Western Kentucky are reportedly the other programs he’s considering visiting.

Gary averaged 6.5 points and 3.4 rebounds per game while averaging 15.6 minutes per contest last season as a sophomore. He started 16 of the 29 games he played and finished fourth on the team with 16 blocks.

The former four-star recruit out of Charlotte (N.C.) Liberty Heights was rated the No. 101 prospect and the No. 25 small forward in the 2019 class.

He chose Alabama over other offers from the likes of Clemson, North Carolina State, South Carolina, and UNLV.