It was a scene that will stick in Nebraska basketball memory for a long time, and for many different reasons.

It was only a 20-minute scrimmage composed of two 10-minute halves with a running clock, but the atmosphere around the program’s inaugural “Opening Night with Husker Hoops” event on Friday night was so much more.

With the lower bowl of Pinnacle Bank Area nearly packed and fans spread up into the 200 and 300 levels, the Red squad defeated the White 56-39 in a game that was all about the show than real competition.

Dalano Banton led the Red team with 12 points, while Samari Curtis led the White with 12.

Shortly after the scrimmage came to a close, Grammy-nominated rapper Rick Ross took the stage for a 30-minute performance. University Chancellor Ronnie Green, actor/comedian Larry The Cable Guy, and several former Huskers – including Dallas Mavericks rookie Isaiah Roby – were all in the stands.

A live DJ kept the energy going during the breaks, and head coach Fred Hoiberg made a firm promise to fans in attendance about what to expect from his team this season and beyond.

“I can’t thank everyone enough for all the support that we’ve gotten since we took this job back in April,” Hoiberg said. “We had a whole new roster that we’ve to put together with 13 new guys. We’re real proud of these with the way that they’ve come together. We had a trip to Italy last month, and the best thing about that trip was our guys got a lot of time to spend together.

“When you have 13 new players and not one of these guys have played together, to have the opportunity to bond and spend time together was phenomenal. To see them grow as a group, as people, and as basketball players.

“We’ve got the most supportive fan base I think in all of athletics. We’ll have 92,000 there tomorrow at Memorial Stadium and we’re going to go whoop up on the Buckeyes.

“What we’re going to do every time we step on this floor is we’re going to put a product on the floor to make all of you very proud. We’re going to leave everything out there. Our motto is to be the hardest-working, most-together team and we’re going to leave everything on the line for you guys.”