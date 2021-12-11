Huskers throw down offer for RB Johnson on official visit

The coveted scholarship offer from Nebraska came through for Emmett Johnson. The 5-foot-11 and 185-pound running back, from Richfield (Minn.) Holy Angels, is headed back home with an offer from the Huskers following his official visit to Lincoln.



"It was great!" Johnson said. "The hard work paid off. The visit was great. It was the right time. It was God's timing for me to get the offer." This is the first Power Five offer for Johnson. He holds other tenders from North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana State, Western Kentucky, UNI, Central Michigan and Eastern Michigan among others. "I saw a lot of things this weekend. I didn't just see the football facilities. I saw a lot of the school. I got to get into the classrooms. I met a lot of people, including the players. I also ate a lot of food!".

2022 RB Emmett Johnson