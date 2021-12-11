Huskers throw down offer for RB Johnson on official visit
The coveted scholarship offer from Nebraska came through for Emmett Johnson. The 5-foot-11 and 185-pound running back, from Richfield (Minn.) Holy Angels, is headed back home with an offer from the Huskers following his official visit to Lincoln.
"It was great!" Johnson said. "The hard work paid off. The visit was great. It was the right time. It was God's timing for me to get the offer."
This is the first Power Five offer for Johnson. He holds other tenders from North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana State, Western Kentucky, UNI, Central Michigan and Eastern Michigan among others.
"I saw a lot of things this weekend. I didn't just see the football facilities. I saw a lot of the school. I got to get into the classrooms. I met a lot of people, including the players. I also ate a lot of food!".
One of the more underappreciated parts of the visit by the visitors can be the time spent with the academic advisors at Nebraska. Johnson said that was one of the best parts of his trip.
"I liked meeting the counselors and the people that I will be working with," Johnson said. "I also liked walking around imagining that I was a student there and what it would be like seeing the field and the stadium at night."
Johnson is headed back to Minnesota with an offer from Nebraska and thinking about his first decision: will he sign on Wednesday?
"I am going to head home and think about that. I probably will. I am not sure. I would say that Nebraska is my leader. They definitely are."
Nebraska sees Johnson as a running back as well as a punt returner and a kickoff returner.