Huskers thrash NJIT to advance to regional final

The Nebraska baseball team (33-13) took down NJIT (27-24) in dominant fashion 18-4 to advance to its first regional final since 2007. The Huskers will play Arkansas later today and a win will see them matchup once more on Monday, but a loss will send them home.

Shay Schanaman got the start on the mound for the Big Red and knew he would have to go deep to keep other arms fresh. The junior did just that going seven full innings giving up just four hits for two runs. Following him up was Caleb Feekin who pitched one inning also giving up two runs. Braxton Bragg closed out the game for NU with nothing allowed and striking out one.

While there was solid pitching, the story was on the offensive side for Nebraska. The Huskers started fast with Joe Acker leading off with a triple to start the game. He was driven in by Luke Roskam on a fielder's choice to take a 1-0 lead. The Big Red doubled the lead in the third inning when Acker hit a solo home run to add another hit to his tally.

After Schanaman allowed a run in the fourth to make things 2-1, the offense exploded with eight runs in the bottom of the fourth. Two free bases to start the inning and five singles, a double and a home run made it 10-2 in a seven hit inning.

The bats didn't cool down in the next inning and a couple more free bases followed by a single, two doubles and a home run from Brice Matthews made the score 16-2. In the matter of just two innings, NU had recorded 11 hits for 14 runs to take a commanding lead.

Things started to settle down later as the two teams traded runs in the seventh inning. In the eighth inning, the Highlanders put up two runs and Nebraska answered with one of their own. Braxton Bragg was able to lock things down on the mound for the Huskers in the ninth and secure another shot at the top-ranked Razorbacks.