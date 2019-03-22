Great defense and a quick start helped propel the Huskers into an unmatchable lead, as they beat Michigan State in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday night, 5-2. Michigan State tried to make a run late, but a good closing inning from Colby Gomes (who was an all-around boss today) was enough to shut it down.

It always helps to get the day started right with Colby Gomes

It’s been a welcome trend for the Huskers lately that they start off the game with hits and runs. With two outs in the 1st, Keegan Wilson got the count to full and got the walk to get on base and put two on after Gunner Hellstrom made it on an error. Jaxon Hallmark had a short grounder that caused problems for the third baseman Zach Iverson, and he made it in time to load the bases with two outs. Then came Gomes at the right place and right time as he hit a solid line drive down the left field line to bring two runs in. Gomes did it again in the 5th, as he hit a line drive towards left center. Jaxon Hallmark flew around from first to home plate to make it 3-0, Huskers’ advantage. The Spartans were out of reach at this point, with Fisher’s stellar pitching. Three runs felt like eight or nine considering how solid the starters were today.

OFFENSIVE REPORT: Besides Gomes, there were some good hits and struggles

Other than #34, there was some good moments and struggles from the rest of the lineup. Palensky had a 2 RBI single after three straight fly-outs to center field to make it 5-0. Jaxon Hallmark was a decent 2-for-4, while Angelo Altavilla went 0-for-4 with two Ks. Besides Mojo Hagge going 0-for-2 and Altavilla, everyone else had at least one hit.



Nate Fisher solid, MSU's Mitchell Tyranski respectable on the mound

Fisher continued right where Matt Waldron left things after his complete game, with a scoreless outing in 7.1 IP. He allowed just five hits, with three strikeouts. While the stats don’t jump out, the scoreboard is what matters and Fisher delivered a great 94 pitches. No walks for him or Waldron. He gets the W to improve to 3-1 on the season. Robbie Palkert came in for the last five outs. He had the first walk of the day, and the first earned run of the day. Two runs came in for Michigan State in the top of the 8th but they both came on some short grounders to second that were tough plays. A clutch strikeout allowed the Big Red to escape. Gomes came in for the final three outs and did just enough. He walked one but the Nebraska defense came in big to stymie the Spartans’ comeback bid and earn the save.

Michigan State’s Mitchell Tyranski dropped to 0-4 on the year but had a five-strikeout affair and allowed three runs on nine hits. He clocked 106 pitches and did not drop off as much as one would expect. Not the result he wanted, but something to build from.

"That's the bottom line... we've gotta find ways to win. Throughout a season, especially in conference play, you have to do those little things... you make plays like that, you have a chance to win." — Darin Erstad on making plays to get the win

ON DECK