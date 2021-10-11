Huskers the latest to offer JUCO DT M'ba

Nebraska fans have been waiting on some new offers for 2022 class recruits. What may have been surprising was the offer to a position other than an offensive lineman or defensive back. Jeffrey M'ba is one of the best defensive tackles in junior college and the Huskers could still be considering taking a defensive lineman in their 2022 class.

“I have been talking with coach (Tony) Tuioti and coach Ryan Held for a long time now,” M’ba said. “We began to talk a couple of months ago.

“Both coach Held and Tuioti recruited and offered me when I was in high school. I was very happy they gave me a chance to play for them at Nebraska.”

Despite having an existing relationship with the now Nebraska staff, it doesn't give the Huskers any type of edge according to M'ba.

“I am not sure that it really changed anything,” M’ba said. “I guess that it does help because I have met coach Tui before in person and we were already talking before Nebraska offered.”

Nebraska may be in a position to host M'ba for an official visit, but he's taking that slow. He isn't ready to limit any of his options by committing to a visit to any schools.

“I really want to go visit, but official visit wise I don’t know. An official visit for me is a commitment to five schools, so I will wait to make sure I make good decisions. I haven’t made any official visits yet.

“I like Nebraska and the coaches there, but I know that I have some more time. I want to take some time and figure out which five schools I will visit because I want to make this decision like a man and not regret anything.”