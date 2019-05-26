News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-26 13:16:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Huskers target JUCO OT Kilian Zierer

Grwuqw1ixvovpndnzjse
JUCO OT Kilian Zierer
Bryan Munson • HuskerOnline.com
@RivalsBryan
Recruiting Analyst
Played defensive tackle for the University of Nebraska at Kearney and has been covering Nebraska football and recruiting since 1999. Husband to Jennifer and father to Trevor and Jake.

It’s becoming clearer that Nebraska is trying to get a junior college offensive tackle in the class of 2020. One of the latest offers is to Kilian Zierer from Valencia (Calif.) College of the Canyo...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}