The recruiting momentum continues for the Nebraska football team. The Huskers tapped back into the state of Colorado on Sunday for another verbal commitment.

Glenwood Village (Colo.) Cherry Creek offensive tackle Michael Lynn gave Scott Frost and their Huskers their 15th known verbal commitment for the class of 2019 on Sunday.

The 6-foot-7, 280 pound Lynn made his announcement via Twitter, and he joins fellow Coloradoan Luke McCaffrey as the Huskers second commit from the Centennial State in the class of 2019.

Lynn became the 10th commit NU has landed for the Class of 2019 since June 1. His commitment pushed the Huskers up to No. 27 on Sunday in the latest Rivals team ranking for the Class of 2019.