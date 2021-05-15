Huskers take Northwestern series with a comeback win
The Nebraska baseball team (25-11) scored nine runs in the final two innings to come back and beat Northwestern (12-18) 11-5 in game two. This win give them the series sweep as well after game three has been called off due to the Wildcats not having enough pitchers. The game will be deemed "no contest."
Chance Hroch got the start for the Huskers and he struggled to find his stuff early. The senior pitched a scoreless first inning, but Northwestern struck first in the top of the second inning when Hroch gave up a leadoff double, followed by a base hit that scored one. A sacrifice bunt later scored another run and the Wildcats led by two.
In the third inning, Hroch allowed another leadoff double. The baserunner stole third two at-bats later and Luke Roskam's throw to third was wild which allowed a run to score. With more trouble looming with two outs in the fifth inning, Max Schreiber took over on the mound and got NU out of a jam.
the Big Red got on the board in the fifth inning when Joe Acker led off with a double and Spencer Schwellenbach homered to right field. The Northwestern lead quickly went back to three after two solo home runs in the sixth and seventh innings.
After the Wildcats made the score 5-2, Nebraska found their stride and in the bottom of the seventh, four hits drove in six runs to make it 8-5 and flip the game on its head. Luke Roskam started off the seventh inning with a bang as well with a solo home run that started more scoring for the Huskers. Two more runs followed Roskam's homer and Jake Bunz was in to pitch the final two innings for NU. The junior allowed no hits and earned his first save of the season.
Lack of Wildcat pitchers
The Big Red were struggling to bring home runs early in this game, but as Northwestern had to go to the bullpen, the bats started to get hotter. Through four innings, the Wildcat starting pitcher allowed no runs and just four hits. However, as Nebraska started to figure him out with a two-run home run, Northwestern had to go to the bullpen. The Huskers scored four runs on five hits off the first Wildcat reliever and from there it all went downhill for that bullpen. The final two Northwestern pitchers threw a combined two innings and gave up a combined five hits for five runs. NU played the long game in this one and took advantage of the struggling bullpen.
Freshman duo showed out
Over the two games against the Wildcats Brice Matthews and Max Anderson put on a show for the Big Red fans. The freshman duo went 12-19 combined and scored seven times they got on base. Friday was more of a story of Brice Matthews who went 3-5 and drove in two runs. Anderson took the show in this game with the most hits on the team after going 4-5. The freshman also drove in a run. Will Bolt will enjoy what he sees from the future of this team.
What's next
After the Sunday game has been called a "no contest," Nebraska will be in action next weekend in a pod series against Ohio State and Indiana. The Huskers will play Indiana on Friday, followed by a doubleheader against Ohio State and then Indiana on Saturday and a final game on Sunday against the Buckeyes.
All four games can be streamed on BTN+ and heard on Husker Sports Network. Saturday's second game against Indiana will also be on ESPNU.