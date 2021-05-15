Huskers take Northwestern series with a comeback win

The Nebraska baseball team (25-11) scored nine runs in the final two innings to come back and beat Northwestern (12-18) 11-5 in game two. This win give them the series sweep as well after game three has been called off due to the Wildcats not having enough pitchers. The game will be deemed "no contest."

Chance Hroch got the start for the Huskers and he struggled to find his stuff early. The senior pitched a scoreless first inning, but Northwestern struck first in the top of the second inning when Hroch gave up a leadoff double, followed by a base hit that scored one. A sacrifice bunt later scored another run and the Wildcats led by two.

In the third inning, Hroch allowed another leadoff double. The baserunner stole third two at-bats later and Luke Roskam's throw to third was wild which allowed a run to score. With more trouble looming with two outs in the fifth inning, Max Schreiber took over on the mound and got NU out of a jam.

the Big Red got on the board in the fifth inning when Joe Acker led off with a double and Spencer Schwellenbach homered to right field. The Northwestern lead quickly went back to three after two solo home runs in the sixth and seventh innings.

After the Wildcats made the score 5-2, Nebraska found their stride and in the bottom of the seventh, four hits drove in six runs to make it 8-5 and flip the game on its head. Luke Roskam started off the seventh inning with a bang as well with a solo home run that started more scoring for the Huskers. Two more runs followed Roskam's homer and Jake Bunz was in to pitch the final two innings for NU. The junior allowed no hits and earned his first save of the season.