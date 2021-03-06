HuskerOnline - Huskers take Game 2 over Purdue 7-2

After a tough loss in the season opener, the Nebraska baseball team (1-1) bounced back to beat Purdue (1-1) 7-2 in the seven inning Game 2 of the four-game series.

Graduate transfer Chance Hroch started off his Husker career strong. The senior pitched his first five innings without giving up a run and only gave up five hits. The sixth inning was a little shakier for Hroch, where he gave up three hits for two runs, but by that point, the Big Red offense had done their job.

The Nebraska bats looked like they might have the same struggles they had in Game 1 when they left four men stranded in the first two innings. However, in the third inning the hits kept coming. After junior Cam Chick was hit by a pitch to load the bases, freshman Max Anderson ripped one to left field and scored two. A base hit from Luke Roskam scored one more, followed by an error in right field that scored another. Joe Acker then hit a single up the middle that scored two more.

The third inning was the difference in this game, and to add onto that, the Huskers tacked on another run in the top of the sixth inning. The Boilermakers started finding a way to hit off of Chance Hroch in the bottom of the sixth, as two triples helped them score two runs. In the seventh inning, junior Cam Wynne came in for Hroch to close it out with runners on first and second. Wynne struck out two and helped retire the side and seal the first Nebraska win of the season.